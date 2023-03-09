PUBLIC NOTICE
The Dandridge Historic Planning Commission will meet in a regular session on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at the Dandridge Public Works/Police Department Building to review the following:
• Linda St.Louis, 1105 Banner Street, Map 68K, Group A, Parcel 6, Approval of Windows, Skirting, & Deck
• Eddie Collins (Smoky Mountain Windows and Doors), Discussion/Clarification on Windows
• Replacement of Historic District Banners
The Dandridge Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in a regular session on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Dandridge Public Works/Police Department Building to review the following:
• Carlyle Construction LLC (Randy Beckner, Mattern & Craig), W. Price Road, Map 57, Parcels 56.16 & 56.17, Storm Water Management Clarification on Creekside
The Dandridge Regional Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (immediately following the BZA meeting) at the Dandridge Public Works/Police Department Building to review the following:
• 4 Peaks Hospitality Group (Randy Corlew P.E.), Sharon Drive (Parcel 4), Map 58, Parcel 32.12), Site Plan Review
• Jefferson County BESS (Battery Storage System) Guidelines for A-1 District
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all Jefferson Alliance members, Jefferson County residents, and all others who may be interested that there will be a Jefferson Alliance meeting on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:30 A.M.
This meeting will be held in the Jefferson City Fire Department Training Room located at 104 City Center Drive, Jefferson City, TN 37760.
NOTICE IS GIVEN pursuant to the provisions of the Tennessee Open Meetings Act (Sunshine Law) found in T.C.A. § 8-44-101 et seq.
Mark Potts
President of Jefferson Alliance
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to Public Chapter 447, TCA 10-7-404, 10-7-413, and 10-7-414, The Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is presenting to the Public Records Commission paper documents that have been electronically stored, reproduced, and protected for destruction. The office has applied to no longer retain such originals in paper format. The documents will be retained in digital form pursuant to TCA 10-7-121. Additionally, the State Library and Archivist will be given 90 days after the decision is returned from the Public Records Commission, whereupon the state archivist or the archivist’s representative shall examine the records approved for disposal and shall take into the archivist’s possession, for preservation in the state library and archives, any records the archivist believes to be of value for permanent preservation.
The records will be presented to the Public Records Commission on March 21st, 2023.
Kevin Poe
Circuit Court Clerk
Jefferson County, TN
NOTICE OF MEETING
Board of School Commissioners
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Historic Courthouse
Work Session 5:30 p.m. with the Business Session to follow.
This notice is given in compliance with the provisions of Chapter 442 of the public acts of Tennessee for 1974.
Dr. Tommy Arnold, Director
Jefferson County Schools
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO
THE JEFFERSON COUNTY
ZONING RESOLUTION
APRIL 10, 2023
The Jefferson County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023 in the Jefferson County Courthouse. The purpose of these hearings will be to hear comments from the public on the following proposed resolutions to rezone property:
Rezoning resolution- I-1 to C-2 property located on West Highway 11E / Lowery Loop in New Market by Edward W., III. and Lisa Otis (map 032 parcel 033.09)
Rezoning resolution- A-1 to C-2 property located at 2115 Chestnut Hill Road in Dandridge by Chestnut Hill, LLC (map 084 parcel 029.01 & 031.02)
Rezoning resolution- A-1 to C-2 property located at the corner of Kinder Lane and Chestnut Hill Road in Dandridge by Mack C. Mull, Jr. (map 084 parcel 028.03)
Three copies of the proposed resolution will be available at the zoning office during normal business hours for public review.
CHILD FIND IN
JEFFERSON COUNTY
The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) requires the Jefferson County School System to evaluate for eligibility any child who is referred for special education services, including giftedness. A request for evaluation is known as a referral. When the district receives a referral, the district will appoint an Individualized Education Program (IEP) team to complete an evaluation to determine if the child has a disability, and if the child needs special education services. The district locates, identifies, and evaluates all children ages 3-21 with disabilities who are enrolled by their parents in private (including religious) schools, elementary schools and secondary schools located in the school district. Child Find also extends to children who are parentally placed in private or home schools. Jefferson County School System personnel are available to meet with the representatives from private and home schools to inform them of the district’s Child Find procedures and services that may be available under the proportionate share of federal special education funds.
A physician, nurse, psychologist, social worker, or administrator of a social agency who reasonably believes a child brought to him or her for services is a child with a disability should refer the child, including a homeless child, to the Jefferson County School System. Before referring the child, the person making the referral must inform the child’s parent that the referral will be made. Others, including parents, who reasonably believe a child ages 3-12 is a child with a disability may also refer the child, including a homeless child, to the school system. Referrals may be made in writing or by calling the Exceptional Children’s Services Department of the Jefferson County Schools at (865) 397-7024.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Jefferson County seeks title to 2000 model trailer Make TY-Metals, VIN: 1BGE1222DYPA00040. Anyone having interest in said trailer contact Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at 865-471-6000.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Man needs title to 24’ Enclosed 2016 Trailer.
VIN: 16HGB24285G071162.
For interest/questions contact Jimmy Hancock at 3387 Maple Ave., Strawberry Plains, TN 37871 within ten (10) business days of this publication.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Man needs title to 1996 Club Golf Cart, VIN: 05032. For interest/questions call (865) 312-2961 or contact William at 814 Overlook Road, Dandridge, TN 37725 within ten (10) business days of this publication.
IN THE CHANCERY COURT
FOR GRAINGER COUNTY,
TENNESSEE
Aimee Viger, Parent of
Elee Bilyou,
child under the age of 18
Petitioner,
Vs.
Eric James Bilyou, Sr.,
Respondent.
No. 2022-CH-60
ORDER OF SERVICE
BY PUBLICATION
This case is before the Court on Petitioners’ Petition To Change Name of a Minor Child.
Accordingly, it is therefore ORDERED that publication of this Order be made for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Standard Banner a newspaper published in Jefferson County, Tennessee, and that the Respondent, Eric James Bilyou, Sr. be given notice therein that they are hereby REQUIRED to answer or otherwise respond to the Petition filed in this case within thirty (30) days from the date of the fourth (4th) weekly publication of this Order; and that should the Respondent fail then he shall be deemed to have received actual notice hereof and default may be taken against them at a hearing for the Petition To Change Name of said minor child in the Chancery Court for Grainger County, Tennessee on the 15th day of May, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. in the Grainger County Justice Center, Rutledge, Tennessee.
Entered this 2nd day of March, 2023.
Chancellor James H. Ripley
Approved for Entry:
Aimee Viger, Petitioner
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on May 9, 2023 at 2:00PM local time, at the front door, Jefferson County Courthouse, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Mary McLaney, Ronnie Damron, and Cynthia Damron, to David R. Wilson, Trustee, as trustee for Chase Bank USA, N.A. on September 25, 2006 at Book 828, Page 605; conducted by LLG Trustee TN LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Jefferson County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, its successors and assigns.
The real estate located in Jefferson County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended.
Street Address: 1026 Bartlett Dr, Jefferson C, Tennessee 37760
Parcel Number: 34D B 30.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: Mary McLaney, Ronnie Damron, and Cynthia Damron
This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, though, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Walmart; Cavalry SPV I, LLC as assignee of Synchrony Bank/Care Credit; W. S. Badcock Corporation.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Mary McLaney, Ronnie Damron, and Cynthia Damron, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.
Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to LOGS Legal Group LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.
This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
LLG Trustee TN LLC
Substitute Trustee
10130 Perimeter Parkway,
Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
Phone (704) 333-8107
Fax (704) 333-8156
File No. 23-123310
NOTICE OF
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 19, 2019, executed by JAMES L BURNETT and FRED BURNETT conveying certain real property therein described to SOLIDIFI TITLE & CLOSING, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee recorded July 11, 2019, in Deed Book 1481, Page 642; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Jefferson County Court House, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF JEFFERSON, CITY OF JEFFERSON CITY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 1 OF THE DORSEY BURTON PROPERTY, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, IN PLAT BOOK 9, PAGE 151, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HERE MADE, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIN, A CORNER WITH GIANT FOOD MARKET, INC. AND IN THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF GEORGE STREET; THENCE WITH SAID WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE, SOUTH 11 DEG. 49 MIN. 35 SEC. EAST 103.47 FEET TO A SPIKE, CORNER WITH LOT NO. 2 AND IN THE SOUTH EDGE OF A 10 FOOT RIGHT OF WAY TO BE USED IN COMMON WITH
OTHERS; THENCE LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY OF GEORGE STREET AND PARTLY WITH THE SOUTH SIDE OF SAID 10 FOOT RIGHT OF WAY, SOUTH 79 DEG. 24 MIN. 20 SEC. WEST 118.17 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER WITH LOT NO. 2 IN THE LINE OF LOT NO. 3; THENCE NORTH 10 DEG. 36 MIN. WEST 21.60 FEET, CORNER WITH LOT NO. 3; THENCE SOUTH 78 DEG. 33 MIN. WEST 13.63 FEET TO AN IRON POST, CORNER WITH LOT NO. 3; THENCE NORTH 11 DEG. 31 MIN. WEST 9.78 FEET TO AN IRON POST, CORNER WITH LOT NO. 3; THENCE SOUTH 78 DEG. 46 MIN. WEST 37.64 FEET TO A IRON PIN, A CORNER WITH LOT NO. 3 IN THE LINE OF MOODY; THENCE NORTH 11 DEG. 36 MIN. 32 SEC. WEST 75.93 FEET TO
AN IRON PIN, CORNER WITH MOODY IN THE LINE OF GIANT FOOD MARKET, INC.; THENCE NORTH 80 DEG. 30 MIN. EAST 168.75 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE AND ACCEPTED SUBJECT TO A 10 FOOT BY 70 FOOT OPEN RIGHT OF WAY, TO BE USED IN COMMON WITH OWNER OF LOT NO. 2, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING ON A SPIKE, DESCRIBED ABOVE AS A CORNER WITH LOT NO. 2 IN THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF GEORGE STREET; THENCE SOUTH 79 DEG. 24 MIN. 20 SEC. WEST, WITH THE PROPERTY LINE BETWEEN LOTS NO. 1 AND NO. 2, 70 FEET; THENCE NORTH 11 DEG. 49 MIN. 35 SEC. WEST 10 FEET; THENCE NORTH 79 DEG. 24 MIN. 20 SEC. EAST 70 FEET;
THENCE SOUTH 11 DEG. 49 MIN. 35 SEC. EAST 10 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE AND ACCEPTED SUBJECT TO ALL EXISTING EASEMENTS AND RIGHTS OF WAY FOR ROAD,
UTILITIES, ETC.
Parcel ID: 023E-D-035.01
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1421 GEORGE AVE, JEFFERSON CITY, TN 37760. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): JAMES L BURNETT, FRED BURNETT
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
1ST FRANKLIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,
Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive,
Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Vehicles Below Will Be Sold at Public Auction on March 17, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. Auction will be located at Casper’s Body Shop & Wrecker, LLC at 1111 State Street, White Pine, TN 37890.
2004 Ford Expedition
1FMFU16L74LB84987
Eric Zimerman/TMX Finance of TN
***********************
1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee
1J4EX58S1TC100934
Ceilidh Doggett
************************
2003 Honda Odyssey
5FNRL18923B074601
Christie Williamson
************************
2003 Dodge Nean
1B3ES56C93D120683
Lohgan Babcock
************************
2002 Jeep Liberty
1J4GL48K02W324191
Emma Deprimo
*************************
2001 Dodge Durango
1B4HS28NX1F558779
Crystal Trejo
**************************
2007 Honda Accord
1HGCM55747A112312
Laci Miller/Dalton Motors
***************************
2006 Cadillac SRX
1GYEE63A660168842
Amy Dison
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Vehicles Below Will Be Sold at Public Auction on March 17, 2023 at 4:00 P.M. Auction will be located at Casper’s Body Shop & Wrecker, LLC at 1235 East Highway 11-E, Talbott, TN 37877.
2008 Mazda 6
1YVHP80C785M05448
Aaron York/Brandy York
************************
2001 Mazda B4000
4F4YR16E31TM11529
Richard Vick
*************************
1994 Chevrolet Van
1GBEG25ZXRF116101
Wesley Layne
*************************
2005 Buick Lesabre
1G4HR54K55U175924
Angela Dockery
*************************
2001 Ford F-150
1FTRW07W71KB75125
Phillip Weaver/Wallace Auto Sales
**************************
1999 Dodge Durango
1B4HS28Z2XF652568
Charles Rose
***************************
2009 Toyota Corolla
1NXBU40E49Z007454
Robert O’Connor/TMX Finanace of TN
****************************
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
1GCHK29U12Z248822
Lauren Waddle
*****************************
1991 Volvo 240
YV1AA8849M1455575
Dexter Spence
*******************************
2017 Nissan Sentra
3N1AB7AP1HY206855
Jennifer Jones/Jason Jones/First Investors Financial Services
518 BROADWAY,
JEFFERSON CITY
STORAGE UNIT HOLDERS
All units 1-30, new ownership, everyone must vacate by March 31, 2023. After March 31, 2023, all items will be auctioned off for sale. Go to storage unit for more information.
