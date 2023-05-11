PUBLIC NOTICE
The regular business meeting of the New Market Utility District Board of Commissioners will be held Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Utility Office. The Utility Office is located at 900 W. Highway 11E, New Market, TN.
NOTICE OF MEETING
Board of School Commissioners Policy Committee
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
2:30 p.m.
Central Office
This notice is given in compliance with the provisions of Chapter 442 of the public acts of Tennessee for 1974.
Dr. Tommy Arnold, Director
Jefferson County Schools
MEETING NOTICE
JEFFERSON COUNTY
REGIONAL PLANNING
COMMISSION
MAY 23, 2023
A meeting of the Jefferson County Board of Zoning Appeals will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the courthouse in Dandridge. The meeting of the Jefferson County Regional Planning Commission will immediately follow.
BZA AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Minutes
III. Citizen Input
IV. Setback variance for a garage that has been constructed to the front of the house located at 1773 Stonebridge Drive, Dandridge by Michael & Susan Sorrells (Map 078F Group A Parcel 022.00)
V. Rear setback variance of 11 feet for a proposed addition to a commercial building located at 333 Landfill Road, Jefferson City by Ronnie Trent (Map 046 a portion of 019.00)
VI. Adjournment
PC AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Minutes
III. Citizen Input
IV. New Business
A. Site plan review for an addition to a commercial building located at 333 Landfill Road, Jefferson City by Ronnie Trent (Map 046 a portion of 019.00)
B. Concept Plan for KARM at River Glen, 1834 London Road, New Market, by Knox Area Rescue Ministries (Map 012 Parcels 001.00, 001.02 & 004.00)
C. Discussion of the Land Use Plan / Possible Rezoning of Jefferson County (time permitting)
V. Other Business
VI. Adjournment
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN to all Jefferson Alliance members, Jefferson County residents, and all others who may be interested that there will be a Jefferson Alliance meeting on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 8:30 A.M.
This meeting will be held in the Jefferson City Fire Department Training Room located at 104 City Center Drive, Jefferson City, TN 37760.
NOTICE IS GIVEN pursuant to the provisions of the Tennessee Open Meetings Act (Sunshine Law) found in T.C.A. § 8-44-101 et seq.
Mark Potts
President of Jefferson Alliance
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN to all Jefferson County residents, County Commissioners, and all other persons who might be interested that the following dates have been set for the 2023-2024 County Commission Schedule, inclement weather pending:
July 2023
• Monday, July 10
Budget Committee 5:30 p.m.
Work Session 6:30 p.m.
• Monday, July 17
Regular Voting Meeting 6:30 p.m.
October 2023
• Tuesday, October 10
Budget Committee 5:30 p.m.
Work Session 6:30 p.m.
• Monday, October 16
Regular Voting Meeting 6:30 p.m.
January 2024
• Monday, January 8
Budget Committee 5:30 p.m.
Work Session 6:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, January 16
Regular Voting Meeting 6:30 p.m.
April 2024
• Monday, April 8
Budget Committee 5:30 p.m.
Work Session 6:30 p.m.
• Monday, April 15
Regular Voting Meeting 6:30 p.m.
June 2024
• Monday, June 24
Special Called Public Hearing Budget 6:15 p.m.
Special Called Budget Adoption 6:30 p.m.
These meetings will be held in the main courtroom of the Jefferson County Historic Court House located at 202 W. Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725.
NOTICE IS GIVEN pursuant to the provisions of the Tennessee Open Meetings Act (Sunshine Law) found in T.C.A. § 8-44-101 et seq.
MARK POTTS
Jefferson County Mayor
Jefferson County Schools
Request for Qualifications
Mental/Behavioral Health Services
The intent and purpose of this notice for Jefferson County Schools invites you to submit a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) in order to be eligible for providing a collaborative multi-tiered system for school based mental/behavioral health services using in person School-Based Behavioral Health Liaisons (SBBHL) to strengthen the existing services provided by School Counselors and to provide ongoing clinical services as needed.
All questions and request for RFQ specifications can be sent via email to Carrie Trent at ctrent@jcboe.net.
Sealed Qualifications must be marked “Mental/Behavioral Health Services” and either mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Finance Director Jessica Elder, at P.O. Box 1749, Dandridge, TN 37725 or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN 37725. Qualifications will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, when sealed documents will be opened in the Finance Department Conference Room at 2:00 pm. After the Board selects a Mental/Behavioral Health Services Provider, the Director of Schools will work with the agency on a proposal and contract to provide the scope of work to Jefferson County Schools.
If awarded, successful vendor is required to provide Affidavit of Compliance with Tennessee Criminal History Records Check, Affidavit of Compliance with Drug free Workplace, general liability insurance policy and workers compensation liability policy.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the County of Jefferson.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
PUBLIC NOTICE
Man seeks title to a black 2009 GMC Acadia SLT-1.
VIN: 1GKER23D79J129421.
Anyone having interest in said vehicle contact (865) 320-8194 within ten (10) business days of this publication.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given to occupants listed below that the contents of occupants leased space shall be sold to satisfy owner’s lien. Such sale will be held at Jefferson City Storage, 1306 N. Hwy. 92, Jefferson City, TN 37760 at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023.
UNIT # Name
188 Thomas Cummings
358 K.J. Kemp
409 James Parker
418 Myrtle White
498 Myrtle White
566 Jacob Courtney
PUBLIC NOTICE
A Public Sale will be held Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8 a.m. at Norton’s Wrecker, 1165 West Highway 11E, New Market, TN 37820.
2008 Ford Focus
OWNER: Jimmy L. Spencer, Jr.
VIN: 3FAHP07108R193197
2006 Chry TWC
OWNER: Steven A. Webster
VIN: 1A4GP44R16B632748
1998 Honda UCD
OWNER: Dylan Lucas
VIN: 1HGEJ6126WL110257
PUBLIC NOTICE
A public sale will be held on the following vehicles:
VIN: 1FMYU031X4KB64115
OWNER: Jason Sims
VIN: 1GNDX03E1WD298457
OWNER: Josh Loope
Sale date: Friday, May 26, 2023 @ 9 a.m., being sold by Cherokee Towing located at 931 N. Hwy. 92, Jefferson City, TN 37760.
Jefferson County Public Services Announcement
Community Development Block Grant, Waterline Extension Project
Under the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) enforcement of the Fair Housing Act, it is against the law to intimidate or discriminate against any person because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin related to rental and sale of housing and the provision of mortgage loans. These activities include:
• the sale or rental of housing or residential lots,
• advertising the sale or rental of housing,
• financing of housing,
• the provision of real estate brokerage services, and
• the appraisal of housing.
Anyone who feels he or she has been discriminated against may file a complaint of housing discrimination to the HUD Hotline at toll free 1-800-669-9777 or visit www.hud.gov/fairhousing. This public service announcement has been brought to you by Jefferson County Government.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Cecil E. Whitlock
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of April, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Cecil E. Whitlock deceased, who died on 9th day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Cecil E. Whitlock are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 19th day of April, 2023.
Larry W. Whitlock &
Debra J. Whitlock Roth
Co-Executors
Cecil E. Whitlock, Deceased
C. Douglas Berryhill, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Virginia Canada
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of April, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Virginia Canada deceased, who died on 10th day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Virginia Canada are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 21st day of April, 2023.
Shirley Fay Smith
Executrix
Virginia Canada, Deceased
Jeffery S. Greene, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Vincent J. Clossey
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of April, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Vincent J. Clossey deceased, who died on 7th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Vincent J. Clossey are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 21st day of April, 2023.
Laurene L. Clossey
Executrix
Vincent J. Clossey, Deceased
Lisa W. Gammeltoft, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Rebecca J. Gunter-Kazura
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of April, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Rebecca J. Gunter-Kazura deceased, who died on 6th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Rebecca J. Gunter-Kazura are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 26th day of April, 2023.
Myra J. Toomire
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Rebecca J. Gunter-Kazura,
Deceased
Jeffrey A. Cobble, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Samuel Enius Comodari
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of April, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Samuel Enius Comodari deceased, who died on 6th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Samuel Enius Comodari are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 28th day of April, 2023.
Christa M. Greene
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Samuel Enius Comodari,
Deceased
William O. Foutch, Jr., Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Jefferson County High School Baseball Netting
The Jefferson County Purchasing Department will be accepting sealed bids for baseball netting in the outfield at Jefferson County High School.
Sealed proposals should either be mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Finance Director Jessica Elder, at P.O. Box 1749, Dandridge, TN 37725 or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN 37725. Bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
Proposals must: 1.) be submitted in a sealed envelope, and 2.) be envelope must be clearly marked “JCHS Baseball Netting”
A mandatory walk-through at the site will occur on Thursday, May 18th, 2023, at 9:00 AM at Jefferson County High School (115 West Dumplin Valley Rd., Dandridge, TN 37725). Attendance at walk-through is mandatory to qualify to submit a proposal on this project.
For a copy of the specifications and scope of work or questions, contact Austin Bridgewater, Maintenance Supervisor, at abridgewater@jcboe.net or by phone 865-216-6697.
If awarded, successful vendor is required to provide Affidavit of Compliance with Tennessee Criminal History Records Check, Affidavit of Compliance with Drug free Workplace, general liability insurance policy and workers compensation liability policy.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the County of Jefferson.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
OF REAL ESTATE AND
AFFIXED MANUFACTURED HOME
ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on December 12, 2017, by TIMOTHY MICHAEL GALLAGHER, and wife, KEESHA DAWN GALLAGHER. The Deed of Trust appears of record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee, at Book 1397, Page 573 (“Deed of Trust”). The Trustee will sell the property described in the Deed of Trust at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home described as one (1) 2017 CMH Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number CLM101436TN.
Sale Date and Location: May 30, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Dandridge, Jefferson County, Tennessee. The terms of sale shall be payment by cashier’s check or certified funds immediately upon conclusion of the sale.
Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described in the Deed of Trust and additionally at Book 1397, Page 571, and commonly known as 2714 Langston Rd., Strawberry Plains, Jefferson County, TN 37871.
Property Address: 2714 Langston Rd., Strawberry Plains, Jefferson County, TN 37871.
Tax Map Identification No.: 063-007.01 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).
Parties Interested: None known.
All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.
The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require.
The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
This the 28th day of April, 2023.
Anthony R. Steele, Trustee
Winchester, Sellers, Foster
& Steele, P.C.
P. O. Box 2428
Knoxville, TN 37901
(865) 637-1980
Publication Dates: May 4, 11, 18, 2023.
SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S
NOTICE OF SALE
WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated the 17th day of September, 2009, of record in Book 1009, Page 643, as modified in the Modification of Home Equity Line of Credit Agreement and Deed of Trust of record in Book 1110, page 278, in the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, TN, JERRY A. CODISPOTI and KATHRYN CODISPOTI (the “Grantors”) conveyed to Thomas F. Baker, IV, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of Grantor’s Promissory Note owing to FIRST HORIZON BANK, a Tennessee banking corporation, successor by conversion to First Tennessee Bank National Association, a national banking association (the “Beneficiary”); and
WHEREAS, GORDON D. FOSTER was appointed Successor Trustee of said Deed of Trust by the Beneficiary, said Appointment being recorded in the aforesaid Register’s Office; and
WHEREAS, default has occurred and I have been directed to foreclose said Deed of Trust and sell said real estate.
NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me by said Deed of Trust, I will offer for sale and sell the following described property AT PUBLIC AUCTION on the 21st day of June, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at the Old Jefferson County Courthouse in Dandridge, TN, to the last, highest and best bidder FOR CASH (on such terms as announced at sale), SUBJECT, HOWEVER, TO ALL PRIOR ENCUMBRANCES OF RECORD, including the Deed of Trust of record in Book 1110, Page 261, the following described real estate (the “Real Property”):
SITUATE in the First Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee, and being Lot 1 of the Judith Trigg Babel Property, as shown by plat of record in Plat Cabinet G, Slide 275, Register’s Office, Jefferson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is here made for a more particular description.
BEING part of the property conveyed to Judith Trigg Babel by Deed of Henry F. Swann et al., dated November 29, 1974, of record in Deed Book 198, Page 356, Register’s Office, Jefferson County, Tennessee.
SUBJECT to restrictions, reservations, easements, covenants, oil, gas or mineral rights of record, if any.
BEING the same premises conveyed to Jerry A. Codispoti and wife, Kathryn Codispoti from Judith Trigg Babel and husband, Michael Babel by Warranty Deed dated 10/15/2002, and recorded on 10/22/2002, at Book 528, Page 99, in Jefferson County, TN.
Tax Map No. 076D C 001.00
Said property bears the street address of 1449 David Swann Drive, Dandridge, TN 37725, but the street address is not part of the legal description of the foreclosing instrument. In the event of a discrepancy between the street address and the legal description, the legal description of the Deed of Trust shall control.
The Real Property and improvements thereon, if any, will be sold AS IS WHERE IS without warranties or representations of any kind. The aforesaid sale may be postponed to a later date by oral announcement at the time and place of the published sale or cancelled without further written notice or publication.
I reserve the right to take or accept the next highest or best bid at such sale should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to comply with the terms of sale for any reason. In such event, I shall also reserve the right to reopen the bidding or republish and sell said Real Property at my option. The Beneficiary may become the purchaser at the sale.
The Successor Trustee reserves the right to conduct the sale by or through his agents or attorneys acting in his place or stead, including the use of an auctioneer.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None disclosed by search of record.
Witness my hand this 26th day of April, 2023.
/s/ Gordon D. Foster
Gordon D. Foster,
Successor Trustee
Winchester, Sellers, Foster
& Steele, P.C.
800 S. Gay St., Suite 1000
Knoxville, TN 37929
WSFS File No. 1202.1980
Email: gfoster@wsfs-law.com
PUBLISH DATES: 5/4/2023, 5/11/2023, 5/18/2023
NOTICE OF
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 5, 2018, executed by BARBIE CADMAN and ERIC CADMAN conveying certain real property therein described to YALE RILEY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee recorded June 11, 2018, in Deed Book 1423, Page 64; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Front Door of the Jefferson County Court House, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
SITUATE IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING LOTS NOS. 41A AND 42A IN DOUGLAS LAKE ESTATES AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET A, SLIDE 78, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, SETBACK LINES AND OTHER CONDITIONS SHOWN OF RECORD IN THE REGISTERS OFFICE FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
Parcel ID: 077K-K-040.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1538 MAYFLOWER LN, DANDRIDGE, TN 37725. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): BARBIE CADMAN, ERIC CADMAN
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,
Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive,
Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
