PUBLIC NOTICE
Due to scheduling conflicts with many members of the Jefferson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board, the meeting scheduled for Friday, May 19 at Perkins has been canceled. They will reschedule for a later date.
AGENDA
JEFFERSON CITY REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION
May 22nd, 2023, 5:30 P.M.
I. Call to Order
II. Approval of Previous Minutes – April 24th, 2023
III. Citizens Comments
IV. Old Business - None
V. New Business
a. Kent Maples - Re-Zone Parcel 023E B 020.00 From R-1 to B-3, Cedar Ave., and W. Highland St.- Alley Abandonment and Former Roadway Abandonment at W. Highland and W. Elmwood St.
b. David Speaker - Billboard Sign Approval (Two) – Russell Ave. and N. Hwy. 92, and 303 Rocktown Rd.
VI. Other Items for Discussion
NOTICE
Pursuant to Section 67-5-508, Tennessee Code Annotated, the property assessment records of Jefferson County will be available for public inspection in the Assessor of Property Office at County Courthouse during normal business hours. Any person desiring to inspect these records may do so at the appointed time and place.
The Jefferson County Board of Equalization will begin its annual session to examine and equalize the county assessments on June 1, 2023. THE BOARD WILL ACCEPT APPEALS FOR TAX YEAR 2023 ONLY UNTIL THE LAST DAY OF ITS 2023 REGULAR SESSION, WHICH WILL BE June 2, 2023. The Board will meet each weekday from the hours of 9 A.M. to noon in the main courtroom of the Jefferson County Courthouse. Any owner of property who wishes to make a complaint or appeal to the County Board of Equalization must appear before said Board at this time personally or by personal appearance of an agent for the owner bearing the owner’s written authorization. Failure to appear and appeal an assessment will result in the assessment becoming final without further right of appeal.
PUBLIC NOTICE
A public sale will be held on the following vehicle:
VIN: KM8SC13D34U599698
OWNER: DWAYNE LEMMON
Sale date: Friday, June 2, 2023 @ 9 a.m., being sold by Cherokee Towing located at 931 N. Hwy. 92, Jefferson City, TN 37760.
Jefferson County Schools
Request for Qualifications
Mental/Behavioral Health Services
The intent and purpose of this notice for Jefferson County Schools invites you to submit a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) in order to be eligible for providing a collaborative multi-tiered system for school based mental/behavioral health services using in person School-Based Behavioral Health Liaisons (SBBHL) to strengthen the existing services provided by School Counselors and to provide ongoing clinical services as needed.
All questions and request for RFQ specifications can be sent via email to Carrie Trent at ctrent@jcboe.net.
Sealed Qualifications must be marked “Mental/Behavioral Health Services” and either mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Finance Director Jessica Elder, at P.O. Box 1749, Dandridge, TN 37725 or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN 37725. Qualifications will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, when sealed documents will be opened in the Finance Department Conference Room at 2:00 pm. After the Board selects a Mental/Behavioral Health Services Provider, the Director of Schools will work with the agency on a proposal and contract to provide the scope of work to Jefferson County Schools.
If awarded, successful vendor is required to provide Affidavit of Compliance with Tennessee Criminal History Records Check, Affidavit of Compliance with Drug free Workplace, general liability insurance policy and workers compensation liability policy.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the County of Jefferson.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Cecil E. Whitlock
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of April, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Cecil E. Whitlock deceased, who died on 9th day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Cecil E. Whitlock are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 19th day of April, 2023.
Larry W. Whitlock &
Debra J. Whitlock Roth
Co-Executors
Cecil E. Whitlock, Deceased
C. Douglas Berryhill, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Virginia Canada
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of April, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Virginia Canada deceased, who died on 10th day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Virginia Canada are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 21st day of April, 2023.
Shirley Fay Smith
Executrix
Virginia Canada, Deceased
Jeffery S. Greene, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Vincent J. Clossey
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of April, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Vincent J. Clossey deceased, who died on 7th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Vincent J. Clossey are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 21st day of April, 2023.
Laurene L. Clossey
Executrix
Vincent J. Clossey, Deceased
Lisa W. Gammeltoft, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Rebecca J. Gunter-Kazura
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of April, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Rebecca J. Gunter-Kazura deceased, who died on 6th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Rebecca J. Gunter-Kazura are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 26th day of April, 2023.
Myra J. Toomire
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Rebecca J. Gunter-Kazura,
Deceased
Jeffrey A. Cobble, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Samuel Enius Comodari
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of April, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Samuel Enius Comodari deceased, who died on 6th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Samuel Enius Comodari are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 28th day of April, 2023.
Christa M. Greene
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Samuel Enius Comodari,
Deceased
William O. Foutch, Jr., Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Jefferson County High School Baseball Netting
The Jefferson County Purchasing Department will be accepting sealed bids for baseball netting in the outfield at Jefferson County High School.
Sealed proposals should either be mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Finance Director Jessica Elder, at P.O. Box 1749, Dandridge, TN 37725 or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN 37725. Bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
Proposals must: 1.) be submitted in a sealed envelope, and 2.) be envelope must be clearly marked “JCHS Baseball Netting”
A mandatory walk-through at the site will occur on Thursday, May 18th, 2023, at 9:00 AM at Jefferson County High School (115 West Dumplin Valley Rd., Dandridge, TN 37725). Attendance at walk-through is mandatory to qualify to submit a proposal on this project.
For a copy of the specifications and scope of work or questions, contact Austin Bridgewater, Maintenance Supervisor, at abridgewater@jcboe.net or by phone 865-216-6697.
If awarded, successful vendor is required to provide Affidavit of Compliance with Tennessee Criminal History Records Check, Affidavit of Compliance with Drug free Workplace, general liability insurance policy and workers compensation liability policy.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the County of Jefferson.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
OF REAL ESTATE AND
AFFIXED MANUFACTURED HOME
ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on December 12, 2017, by TIMOTHY MICHAEL GALLAGHER, and wife, KEESHA DAWN GALLAGHER. The Deed of Trust appears of record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee, at Book 1397, Page 573 (“Deed of Trust”). The Trustee will sell the property described in the Deed of Trust at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home described as one (1) 2017 CMH Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number CLM101436TN.
Sale Date and Location: May 30, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Dandridge, Jefferson County, Tennessee. The terms of sale shall be payment by cashier’s check or certified funds immediately upon conclusion of the sale.
Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described in the Deed of Trust and additionally at Book 1397, Page 571, and commonly known as 2714 Langston Rd., Strawberry Plains, Jefferson County, TN 37871.
Property Address: 2714 Langston Rd., Strawberry Plains, Jefferson County, TN 37871.
Tax Map Identification No.: 063-007.01 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).
Parties Interested: None known.
All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.
The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require.
The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
This the 28th day of April, 2023.
Anthony R. Steele, Trustee
Winchester, Sellers, Foster
& Steele, P.C.
P. O. Box 2428
Knoxville, TN 37901
(865) 637-1980
Publication Dates: May 4, 11, 18, 2023.
