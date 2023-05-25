NOTICE OF MEETING
Board of School Commissioners
Thursday, June 1, 2023
Historic Courthouse
Work Session @ 5:30 PM
Business Session to follow.
This notice is given in compliance with the provisions of Chapter 442 of the public acts of Tennessee for 1974.
Dr. Tommy Arnold, Director
Jefferson County Schools
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all Finance Committee Members, County Commissioners, Jefferson County Residents, and all others who may be interested that the following meeting has been set.
Finance Committee Meeting: June 5, 2023 @ 3:30 P.M.
All meetings will be held in the Jefferson County Historic Courthouse. Located at 202 W. Main St., Dandridge, TN 37725.
NOTICE IS GIVEN pursuant to the provisions of the Tennessee Open Meetings Act (Sunshine Law) found in T.C.A. § 8-44-101 et seq.
Mayor Mark Potts
PUBLIC NOTICE
The regular session of the Board of Commissioners of Shady Grove Utility District of Jefferson and Sevier Counties, Tennessee, will be on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 4:00 o’clock P.M. at the district office located at 830 Hwy. 139, Dandridge, Tennessee.
Nancy Humbard, President
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN to all Long Range Planning Committee Members, County Commissioners, Jefferson County Residents, and all others who may be interested that the following meeting have been set.
The Steering Committee of the Long Range Planning Committee will be meeting on Monday, June 5 at 4:00 p.m.
The Stakeholder Meeting of the Long Range Planning Committee will meet on Monday, June 12 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
These meetings will be held in the Jefferson County Historic Courthouse. Located at 202 W. Main St. Dandridge, TN 37725.
NOTICE IS GIVEN pursuant to the provisions of the Tennessee Open Meetings Act (Sunshine Law) found in T.C.A. § 8-44-101 et seq.
Mayor Mark Potts
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Lakeway Area Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (LAMTPO) TAC and Executive Board meetings scheduled for June 8 and June 14, 2023, respectively, will be canceled. There will be a Joint TAC and Executive Board meeting on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Items to be discussed are:
1. FFY2022-2023 UPWP Amendment - Adding language and consolidating funds for the FFY2023 Long Range Planning Task.
2. FFY2023-2026 TIP Amendments to add Carbon Reduction Funds to: a. E. Morris Blvd. Project
b. Old AJ Hwy. Project
c. Central Church Rd Project
3. Status update of the US Hwy. 11E Corridor Study in Jefferson City
4. Status update of the SR160 Corridor Study
Information about the meeting can be obtained by contacting Rich DesGroseilliers at richd@mymorristown.com or at 423-581-6277 or can be viewed at www.lamtpo.com. The meeting will be on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 9:00 AM. The meeting location will be at 1825 State Street (old DMV building), Morristown, TN 37814.
All interested parties are invited to attend the meeting. It is the policy of LAMTPO not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability in operation of its programs, services, and activities.
El TAC de la Organización de Planificación del Transporte Metropolitano del Área de Lakeway (LAMTPO) y las reuniones de la Junta Ejecutiva programadas para el 8 y 14 de junio de 2023, respectivamente, serán canceladas. Habrá una reunión conjunta de TAC y Junta Ejecutiva el miércoles 21 de junio de 2023. Los temas que se discutirán son:
1. Enmienda UPWP FFY2022-2023 - Adición de lenguaje y consolidación de fondos para la Tarea de planificación a largo plazo FFY2023.
2. FFY2023-2026 Enmiendas TIP para agregar Fondos de Reducción de Carbono a:
a. Proyecto Morris Blvd.
b. Antiguo proyecto AJ Hwy.
c. Proyecto Central Church Rd.
3. Actualización del estado del estudio del corredor US Hwy 11E en Jefferson City
4. Actualización del estado del estudio del corredor SR160
La información sobre la reunión se puede obtener contactando a Rich DesGroseilliers en richd@mymorristown.com o al 423-581-6277 o se puede ver en www.lamtpo.com. La reunión será el miércoles 21 de junio de 2023 a las 9:00 AM. El lugar de la reunión será en 1825 State Street (antiguo edificio del DMV), Morristown, TN 37814.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Town of White Pine is accepting bids for Asphalt Resurfacing for one street, Melody Lane which is approximately 85 tons. Bids will be accepted in per ton price and thickness shall be 1 ½ inch thick and price should include clipping and cleaning the street. Sealed bids will be taken until 2 p.m. and opened immediately on June 2, 2023.
All bids may be turned in at Town Hall, 1548 Main Street, or mailed to P.O. Box 66, White Pine, TN 37890 and clearly marked sealed bid. The town reserves the right to refuse any or all bids.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Auction June 9, 2023, 7:00 a.m. at Cameron’s Auto Repair, 463 Rocktown Road, Jefferson City, TN 37760.
VIN: 1G1JC5SH8G4173935
VIN: IJ4GA691681614260
PUBLIC NOTICE
A public sale will be held on the following vehicle:
VIN: 4T1BFXEU816358
OWNER: Fred Burchfield
Sale date: Friday, June 9, 2023 @ 9 a.m., being sold by Cherokee Towing located at 931 N. Hwy. 92, Jefferson City, TN 37760.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Scott David Zimmerman
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of May, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Scott David Zimmerman deceased, who died on 4th day of April, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Scott David Zimmerman are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 8th day of May, 2023.
Mary Zimmerman
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Scott David Zimmerman, Deceased
Christopher P. Capps, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of John Paul Thomas
Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of May, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of John Paul Thomas deceased, who died on 21st day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against John Paul Thomas are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 5th day of May, 2023.
Chrystal Williams
Executrix
John Paul Thomas, Deceased
J. Randall Shelton, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Jeffrey Allan Bolduc
Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of May, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Jeffrey Allan Bolduc deceased, who died on 16th day of April, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Jeffrey Allan Bolduc are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 5th day of May, 2023.
Vickie Ward Bolduc
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Jeffrey Allan Bolduc, Deceased
Jeffrey C. Taylor, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Frances Ruth Hubbard
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of May, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Frances Ruth Hubbard deceased, who died on 20th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Frances Ruth Hubbard are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 8th day of May, 2023.
Tracy Flynn
Executor
Frances Ruth Hubbard,
Deceased
M. Sue White, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Rebecca Diane Woods
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of May, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Rebecca Diane Woods deceased, who died on 15th day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Rebecca Diane Woods are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 8th day of May, 2023.
Shannon Laymon
Executor
Rebecca Diane Woods,
Deceased
M. Sue White, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of George Walker
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of May, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of George Walker deceased, who died on 27th day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against George Walker are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 10th day of May, 2023.
Rex Allen Evans, Jr.
Administrator
Personal Representative
George Walker, Deceased
Richard N. Swanson, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Thomas John Skol
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of May, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Thomas John Skol deceased, who died on 23rd day of April, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Thomas John Skol are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 11th day of May, 2023.
Larry W. Skol
Executor
Thomas John Skol, Deceased
W. Keith Repass, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Harold Ray Tisdale
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of May, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Harold Ray Tisdale deceased, who died on 3rd day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Harold Ray Tisdale are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 11th day of May, 2023.
Kerry Arthur
Administrator
Personal Representative
Harold Ray Tisdale, Deceased
W. Keith Repass, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Ronald Edward Reed
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of May, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Ronald Edward Reed deceased, who died on 6th day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Ronald Edward Reed are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 15th day of May, 2023.
Matthew Wells
Executor
Ronald Edward Reed,
Deceased
Neva M. Foust, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE
THE ESTATE OF HELEN DALTON, DECEASED
DOCKET NO. 2022-PR-357
LAND SALE
In obedience to an order of the Probate Court of Jefferson County, at Dandridge, Tennessee, made on the 13th day of March 2023, I WILL, ON THE 1st DAY OF JULY, 2023, at TEN O’CLOCK A.M. PREVAILING TIME, AND ON THE PREMISES, sell to the highest and best bidder the following described premises, to-wit:
SITUATE in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee, and being TRACT NO. FIVE (5) of the BRUCE AND HELEN DALTON LANDS, as shown by survey of Gerald G. Wilde, and more particularly bounded and described as follows:
BEGINNING on a nail and cap in the center of Patterson Road and corner with Tract No. 6; thence with the line of Tract No. 6 North 65 deg. 47 min. East 126.85 feet to an iron pin; thence continuing with the line of Tract No. 6, North 12 deg. 10 min. West 416.20 feet to a nail and cap in the center of Patterson Road; thence with the center of Patterson Road North 41 deg. 11 min. East 88.65 feet to a nail and cap, corner with Tract No. 3; thence with the line of Tract No. 3, South 39 deg. 26 min. East 435.10 feet to an iron pin; thence North 68 deg. 22 min. East 157.98 feet to an iron pin, corner with Tract Nos. 3 and 8; thence with the line of Tract No. 8, South 25 deg. 11 min. East 159.76 feet to an iron pin; thence South 60 deg. 12 min. West 318.55 feet to an iron pin, corner with Tract No. 7; thence with the line of Tract No. 7, North 16 deg. 15 min. West 102.40 feet to an iron pin; thence South 79 deg. 06 min. West 273.99 feet to a nail and cap in the center of Patterson Road; thence with the center of Patterson Road, North 08 deg. 12 min. West 20 feet to the point of BEGINNING, and containing 3.25 acres, more or less.
Being a portion of the lands conveyed to the parties hereto by deed of T. O. Thompson, et ux, dated June 16, 1961, and recorded in Deed Book 120, Page 416, Register’s Office, Jefferson County, Tennessee.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1204 Harold Patterson Rd., Dandridge, TN 37725
TERMS OF SALE: Said sale will be for cash, in bar of the equity of redemption, homestead, and all other exemptions, and free and unencumbered. Sale will be held pursuant to T.C.A. 35-5-101, et seq. governing judicial sales and subject to court approval. 2019 Appraisal: $146,600 Minimum Bid: $15,000
This the 22nd day of May, 2023.
Frank C. Herndon
Special Commissioner
Scott Hodge,
Personal Representative for the
Estate
