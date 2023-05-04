PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN to all Long Range Planning Committee Members, County Commissioners, Jefferson County Residents, and all others who may be interested that the following meeting has been set.
Long Range Planning Committee Meeting: May 5, 2023 @ 3:00 P.M.
All meetings will be held in the Jefferson County Historic Courthouse. Located at 202 W. Main St., Dandridge, TN 37725.
NOTICE IS GIVEN pursuant to the provisions of the Tennessee Open Meetings Act (Sunshine Law) found in T.C.A. § 8-44-101 et seq.
Mayor Mark Potts
PUBLIC NOTICE
The regular session of the Board of Commissioners of Shady Grove Utility District of Jefferson and Sevier Counties, Tennessee, will be on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 4:00 o’clock P.M. at the district office located at 830 Hwy. 139, Dandridge, Tennessee.
Nancy Humbard, President
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Dandridge Historic Planning Commission will meet in a regular session on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at the Dandridge Public Works/Police Department Building to review the following:
• Linda St. Louis, 1105 Banner Street, Map 68K, Group A, Parcel 6, Approval of Windows and Doors
• Review of Historic District Banners Replacements Design
The Dandridge Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in a regular session on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. at the Dandridge Public Works/Police Department Building to review the following:
• Carlyle Construction LLC (Randy Beckner, Mattern & Craig), W. Price Road, Map 57, Parcels 56.16 & 56.17, Storm Water Management Clarification on Creekside
• 4 Peaks Hospitality Group (Randy Corlew), Sharon Drive, Parcel 4, Map 58, Parcel 32.12, Variance on parking spaces
• Todd Fergus, 1126 Patterson Street, Map 68F, Group B, Parcel 28, Accessory building over 900 sq.ft. in a R-1 zone (1,350 sq.ft.)
• Precision Construction Solutions LLC (Nick Lakins), 827 Old Hwy. 92, Map 68, Parcel 14, Vesting rights
The Dandridge Regional Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. (immediately following the BZA meeting) at the Dandridge Public Works/Police Department Building to review the following:
• Public Hearing & Approval - Resolution Adding Regulations Pertaining to Drainage Plans for Major Subdivisions
• 4 Peaks Hospitality Group (Randy Corlew P.E.), Sharon Drive (Parcel 4), Map 58, Parcel 32.12, Site Plan Review
• Holrob-Dandridge LLC (Site Design, Inc/Ethan Olliff), Hwy. 92S, Map 65, Parcel 5.01, Commercial Site Plan Review
• Lee Ray, Grant Street, Map 68F, Group B, Parcel 14.04, Rezone Request B-2 to R-1
• Resolution Calling for a Public Hearing on the Proposed Annexation of Territory into the Town of Dandridge by Owner Consent and Approving a Plan of Services (Hwy. 25-70E, Map 59, Parcel 39.02)
• Ordinance Amending the “Zoning Map of the Town of Dandridge, TN” a Component of the “Zoning Ordinance of the Town of Dandridge, TN” from an A-1 (Agriculture District) to a B-4 (Commercial Resort District) (Hwy. 25-70E, Map 59, Parcel 39.02)
• Review of Zoning Ordinance 14-609 Location and Development Standards for Travel Trailer Parks
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given to all residents of Jefferson County, Tennessee and to all persons interested, that the regular meeting of the Jefferson County Highway Commission will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM, at its office in the courthouse in Dandridge.
This notice is given pursuant to the provisions of section 8-4401 to 8-4406, inclusive, Tennessee Code Annotated.
This the 27th day of April, 2023.
Aaron Loy
Chairman
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Lakeway Area Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (LAMTPO) TAC and Executive Board will be having a Joint public meeting. Items to be discussed are:
1. Protect 1 – Resiliency Plans Fall Plans announcement, Carbon Reduction & NEVI Funding presented by TDOT Staff.
2. Discussion of TDOT’s 3 year Plan
3. Discussion of Transit Center Feasibility Study
4. Status update of the US Hwy 11E Corridor Study in Jefferson City
5. Status update of the SR160 Corridor Study
Information about the meeting can be obtained by contacting Rich DesGroseilliers at richd@mymorristown.com or at 423-581-6277 or can be viewed at www.lamtpo.com. The meeting will be on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 9:00 AM. The meeting location has changed, and will be at 1825 State Street (old DMV building), Morristown, TN 37814.
All interested parties are invited to attend the meeting. It is the policy of LAMTPO not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability in operation of its programs, services, and activities.
El TAC y la Junta Ejecutiva de la Organización de Planificación del Transporte Metropolitano del Área de Lakeway (LAMTPO) tendrán una reunión pública conjunta. Los temas que se discutirán son:
1. Protect 1 – Planes de resiliencia Anuncio de planes de otoño, Carbono
Reducción y financiación NEVI presentada por el personal de TDOT.
2. Discusión del Plan de 3 años de TDOT
3. Discusión del Estudio de Factibilidad del Centro de Tránsito
4. Actualización del estado del estudio del corredor US Hwy 11E en Jefferson City
5. Actualización del estado del estudio del corredor SR160
La información sobre la reunión se puede obtener contactando a Rich DesGroseilliers al richd@mymorristown.com o al 423-581-6277 o se puede ver en www.lamtpo.com. La reunión será el miércoles 10 de mayo de 2023 a las 9:00 AM. El lugar de la reunión ha cambiado y será en 1825 State Street (antiguo edificio del DMV), Morristown, TN 37814.
Se invita a todas las partes interesadas a asistir a la reunión. Es política de LAMTPO no discriminar por motivos de raza, color, origen nacional, edad, sexo o discapacidad en la operación de sus programas, servicios y actividades.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Town of White Pine will meet in a special called meeting on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 1548 Main Street.
Purpose of the meeting is to discuss the 2023-24 fiscal year budget.
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Jefferson County High School Baseball Netting
The Jefferson County Purchasing Department will be accepting sealed bids for baseball netting in the outfield at Jefferson County High School.
Sealed proposals should either be mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Finance Director Jessica Elder, at P.O. Box 1749, Dandridge, TN 37725 or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN 37725. Bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
Proposals must: 1.) be submitted in a sealed envelope, and 2.) be envelope must be clearly marked “JCHS Baseball Netting”
A mandatory walk-through at the site will occur on Thursday, May 18th, 2023, at 9:00 AM at Jefferson County High School (115 West Dumplin Valley Rd., Dandridge, TN 37725). Attendance at walk-through is mandatory to qualify to submit a proposal on this project.
For a copy of the specifications and scope of work or questions, contact Austin Bridgewater, Maintenance Supervisor, at abridgewater@jcboe.net or by phone 865-216-6697.
If awarded, successful vendor is required to provide Affidavit of Compliance with Tennessee Criminal History Records Check, Affidavit of Compliance with Drug free Workplace, general liability insurance policy and workers compensation liability policy.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the County of Jefferson.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
PUBLIC NOTICE
The following vehicles will be sold Monday, May 8, 2023 at 11 a.m. at 278 Milldale Rd., Dandridge, TN 37725.
VIN:1G1FP87HOGN12389
VIN: 1GTCS1448V8500099
VIN:1FAFP52S1WA208396
VIN: 1FTYR44E12TA79315
VIN: 1N4BL21EX7C221593
VIN:1GKDT135322288202
VIN: F44CT9V702833
VIN: 1J4Y29P3WP747844
VIN: 2C3KA53G56H324758
NONDISCRIMINATION POLICY
Jefferson Park does not discriminate against any person on the basis of race, color, national origin, disability, or age in admission, treatment, or participation in its programs, services and activities, or in employment. For further information about this policy, contact: Joanne Horner, Section 504 Coordinator at (865) 397-3163 or TDD at 1-800-848-0299.
TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
OF REAL ESTATE AND
AFFIXED MANUFACTURED HOME
ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on December 12, 2017, by TIMOTHY MICHAEL GALLAGHER, and wife, KEESHA DAWN GALLAGHER. The Deed of Trust appears of record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee, at Book 1397, Page 573 (“Deed of Trust”). The Trustee will sell the property described in the Deed of Trust at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home described as one (1) 2017 CMH Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number CLM101436TN.
Sale Date and Location: May 30, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Dandridge, Jefferson County, Tennessee. The terms of sale shall be payment by cashier’s check or certified funds immediately upon conclusion of the sale.
Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described in the Deed of Trust and additionally at Book 1397, Page 571, and commonly known as 2714 Langston Rd., Strawberry Plains, Jefferson County, TN 37871.
Property Address: 2714 Langston Rd., Strawberry Plains, Jefferson County, TN 37871.
Tax Map Identification No.: 063-007.01 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).
Parties Interested: None known.
All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.
The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require.
The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
This the 28th day of April, 2023.
Anthony R. Steele, Trustee
Winchester, Sellers, Foster
& Steele, P.C.
P. O. Box 2428
Knoxville, TN 37901
(865) 637-1980
Publication Dates: May 4, 11, 18, 2023.
SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S
NOTICE OF SALE
WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated the 17th day of September, 2009, of record in Book 1009, Page 643, as modified in the Modification of Home Equity Line of Credit Agreement and Deed of Trust of record in Book 1110, page 278, in the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, TN, JERRY A. CODISPOTI and KATHRYN CODISPOTI (the “Grantors”) conveyed to Thomas F. Baker, IV, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of Grantor’s Promissory Note owing to FIRST HORIZON BANK, a Tennessee banking corporation, successor by conversion to First Tennessee Bank National Association, a national banking association (the “Beneficiary”); and
WHEREAS, GORDON D. FOSTER was appointed Successor Trustee of said Deed of Trust by the Beneficiary, said Appointment being recorded in the aforesaid Register’s Office; and
WHEREAS, default has occurred and I have been directed to foreclose said Deed of Trust and sell said real estate.
NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me by said Deed of Trust, I will offer for sale and sell the following described property AT PUBLIC AUCTION on the 21st day of June, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at the Old Jefferson County Courthouse in Dandridge, TN, to the last, highest and best bidder FOR CASH (on such terms as announced at sale), SUBJECT, HOWEVER, TO ALL PRIOR ENCUMBRANCES OF RECORD, including the Deed of Trust of record in Book 1110, Page 261, the following described real estate (the “Real Property”):
SITUATE in the First Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee, and being Lot 1 of the Judith Trigg Babel Property, as shown by plat of record in Plat Cabinet G, Slide 275, Register’s Office, Jefferson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is here made for a more particular description.
BEING part of the property conveyed to Judith Trigg Babel by Deed of Henry F. Swann et al., dated November 29, 1974, of record in Deed Book 198, Page 356, Register’s Office, Jefferson County, Tennessee.
SUBJECT to restrictions, reservations, easements, covenants, oil, gas or mineral rights of record, if any.
BEING the same premises conveyed to Jerry A. Codispoti and wife, Kathryn Codispoti from Judith Trigg Babel and husband, Michael Babel by Warranty Deed dated 10/15/2002, and recorded on 10/22/2002, at Book 528, Page 99, in Jefferson County, TN.
Tax Map No. 076D C 001.00
Said property bears the street address of 1449 David Swann Drive, Dandridge, TN 37725, but the street address is not part of the legal description of the foreclosing instrument. In the event of a discrepancy between the street address and the legal description, the legal description of the Deed of Trust shall control.
The Real Property and improvements thereon, if any, will be sold AS IS WHERE IS without warranties or representations of any kind. The aforesaid sale may be postponed to a later date by oral announcement at the time and place of the published sale or cancelled without further written notice or publication.
I reserve the right to take or accept the next highest or best bid at such sale should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to comply with the terms of sale for any reason. In such event, I shall also reserve the right to reopen the bidding or republish and sell said Real Property at my option. The Beneficiary may become the purchaser at the sale.
The Successor Trustee reserves the right to conduct the sale by or through his agents or attorneys acting in his place or stead, including the use of an auctioneer.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None disclosed by search of record.
Witness my hand this 26th day of April, 2023.
/s/ Gordon D. Foster
Gordon D. Foster,
Successor Trustee
Winchester, Sellers, Foster
& Steele, P.C.
800 S. Gay St., Suite 1000
Knoxville, TN 37929
WSFS File No. 1202.1980
Email: gfoster@wsfs-law.com
PUBLISH DATES: 5/4/2023, 5/11/2023, 5/18/2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
The vehicles below will be sold at Public Auction on May 12 at noon. Auction will be located at J Hooks Towing and Recovery, 840 W. Hwy. 25/70, Dandridge, TN 37725.
2008 Buick Enclave
5GAEV23778J176854
Kelsey Ward/Superior Financial
1994 Chevy C10
1GCEK14Z0RZ155848
Debra Anglin
1993 Isuzu Trooper
JACDH58V2P7912068
Roberta Candlish
1994 GMC Sonoma
1GTCS14Z7R8520782
Sonja Thornsberry / Title Max of TN
2010 Chevy Cobalt
1G1AD5F56A7124199
Shannon Andersen / Check Into Cash of TN
1995 Chevy C1500
1GCEC14ZXSZ285073
Norma Montejano
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser
3C8FY78GX4T321158
Jack Darginsky
1991 Nissan SWB
1N6SD11S5MC324856
Peggy Maynard
2009 Nissan Rouge
JN8AS58V39W436867
Virginia Shadle
2007 Vanguard National Trailer
5V8VA53297M702119
Adalberto Monroy
2004 Great Dane Trailer
1GRAA06204D406374
Ocadiz Transport / PNC Bank
NOTICE OF
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 5, 2018, executed by BARBIE CADMAN and ERIC CADMAN conveying certain real property therein described to YALE RILEY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee recorded June 11, 2018, in Deed Book 1423, Page 64; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Front Door of the Jefferson County Court House, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
SITUATE IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING LOTS NOS. 41A AND 42A IN DOUGLAS LAKE ESTATES AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET A, SLIDE 78, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, SETBACK LINES AND OTHER CONDITIONS SHOWN OF RECORD IN THE REGISTERS OFFICE FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
Parcel ID: 077K-K-040.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1538 MAYFLOWER LN, DANDRIDGE, TN 37725. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): BARBIE CADMAN, ERIC CADMAN
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,
Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive,
Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Pauline Collins
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of April, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Pauline Collins deceased, who died on 2nd day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Pauline Collins are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 4th day of April, 2023.
David Michael Collins
Executor
Pauline Collins, Deceased
Jason S. Randolph, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
David Lane Weatherford
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of April, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of David Lane Weatherford deceased, who died on 21st day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against David Lane Weatherford are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 11th day of April, 2023.
Missie N. Weatherford
Administratrix
Personal Representative
David Lane Weatherford,
Deceased
Elizabeth “Lia” Perryman Rauber,
Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Farris Joy Cameron
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of April, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Farris Joy Cameron deceased, who died on 24th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Farris Joy Cameron are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 11th day of April, 2023.
Donald R. Cameron
Executor
Farris Joy Cameron, Deceased
Richard N. Swanson, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Donna Gayle Moore
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of April, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Donna Gayle Moore deceased, who died on 21st day of November, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Donna Gayle Moore are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 12th day of April, 2023.
Kimberly Waters
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Donna Gayle Moore,
Deceased
Adam J. Carr, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Norma J. Johnson
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Norma J. Johnson deceased, who died on 16th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Norma J. Johnson are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 13th day of April, 2023.
Robert Patterson Underwood
Executor
Norma J. Johnson, Deceased
John R. Foust, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
