NOTICE OF MEETING
Board of School Commissioners -Policy Committee
Thursday, November 4, 2021
4:45 PM
Central Office
This notice is given in compliance with the provisions of Chapter 442 of the public acts of Tennessee for 1974.
Dr. Shane Johnston, Director
Jefferson County Schools
•11:4
_______________________________
Notice of Meeting:
Board of School Commissioners Meeting
Thursday, November 4, 2021
Location: Historic Courthouse
Work Session @ 5:30PM with
Business Session to follow.
This notice is given in compliance with the provisions of Chapter 442 of the public acts of Tennessee for 1974.
Dr. Shane Johnston, Director
Jefferson County Schools
•11:4
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
The regular session of the Board of Commissioners of Shady Grove Utility District of Jefferson and Sevier Counties, Tennessee, will be on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 4:00 o’clock P.M. at the district office located at 830 Hwy. 139, Dandridge, Tennessee.
Nancy Humbard, President
•11:4
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Dandridge Historic Planning Commission will meet in a regular session on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the Dandridge Public Works/Police Department Building to review the following:
• Richard & Ann Antunes, 155 E. Meeting St., Map 68N, Group D, Parcel 6, Residential Addition (12x16 timber pergola designed carport)
• Richard & Ann Antunes, 1131 Church St., Map 68K, Group F, Parcel 7, Residential Addition (new 24x30 detached garage & new 12x16 carport)
The Dandridge Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in a regular session on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the Dandridge Public Works/Police Department Building to review the following:
• Catherine Mueller, 534 Delores Drive, Map 58O, Group B, Parcel 9, Home Occupation (dog grooming) in a R-3 zone
• Edwin & Penny Inman (Logan Inman), 306 W.Hwy.25/70, Map 68F, Group B, Parcel 3, Accessory building over 900 sq.ft. (1,200 sq.ft. proposed)
The Dandridge Regional Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 immediately following the BZA meeting (5:00 p.m.) at the Dandridge Public Works/Police Department Building to review the following:
• T. Phillip Carlyle (T. Clint Harrison), Killion Rd., Map 58, Parcel 34, Site Plan Review & Preliminary 3-5 lot Subdivision
• Richard Talley the Point etal, Crescent Bend Drive, Map 76, Parcel 68, Site Plan Review (Crescent Bend Campground Expansion)
• James W. Carr (Kenny Carr), 276 Hwy. 25/70, Map 68I, Group B, Parcel 4, Site Plan Review
• Shelley Viers (Mike Norton), 1142 Gay St., Map 68F, Group A, Parcel 22, Rezone Request from B-2 to B-1
• Charles McSpadden (Terry Reneau), Hwy. 25/70 W, Map 68O, Group B, Parcel 1, Rezone Request from R-1 to B-2
• Review Jefferson County Resolution Amending the “Zoning Resolution of Jefferson County, TN” by Establishing the A-2, Agriculture-Forestry-Food Processing Zoning District and Establishing Development Standards for Food Processing Activities for Jefferson County, TN
• Review Jefferson County Resolution Amending the “Zoning Resolution of Jefferson County, TN” by Defining Meat Processing for Jefferson County, TN
•11:4
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given to all residents of Jefferson County, Tennessee and to all persons interested, that the regular meeting of the Jefferson County Highway Commission will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM, at its office in the courthouse in Dandridge.
This notice is given pursuant to the provisions of section 8-4401 to 8-4406, inclusive, Tennessee Code Annotated.
This the 27th day of October, 2021.
Aaron Loy
Chairman
•11:4
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
A workshop for the Baneberry Planning Commission will be held Thursday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. at Baneberry City Hall.
•11:4
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
TNT Towing will have a sale on the following vehicle at 565 Cline Road, Dandridge, on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at 9 a.m. for wrecker and storage fees.
VIN#: JTLKT324550205231
OWNER: Bryanna Carbone
•11:4
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
I am looking for Polly Henry to get a divorce, (423) 329-2560 or (423) 721-1594.
•11:4, 11:11, 11:18, 11:25
_______________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)
The Jefferson County Purchasing Department will be accepting Request for Proposals (RFP) from qualified, competent, knowledgeable, and experienced companies that will sell a FORKLIFT to Jefferson County Schools and administer the duties and responsibilities set forth in this Request for Proposals (“RFP”), in compliance with all applicable laws, regulations, policies and procedures. Firms submitting proposals must be prepared to immediately enter into a contract or contracts for purchase and sale of equipment with the specifications set forth in this RFP. For a copy of the RFP specifications or questions contact Dr. Tommy Arnold at tarnold@jcboe.net.
Sealed proposals should either mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Finance Director Langdon Potts, at P.O. Box 1749, Dandridge, TN 37725 or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN 37725. RFP’s will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
Proposals must be 1.) submitted in a sealed envelope and 2.) envelope must be clearly marked “Forklift” 3) Include lead times and delivery method of equipment, and 4) list total all comprehensive price without listing add-ons or fees.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the County of Jefferson.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
•11:4, 11:11
