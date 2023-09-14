PUBLIC NOTICE
The regular business meeting of the New Market Utility District Board of Commissioners will be held Tuesday, September 19th at 9:00 a.m. at the Utility. The Utility Office is located at 900 W. Highway 11E, New Market, TN.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Baneberry will have called Special Called Meeting at Baneberry City Hall on Monday, September 25, 2023 at 5:00p.m. for the following agenda:
1. Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance No. 2024-01, An Ordiance to Repeal and Replace the Annual Budget Contained in Ordinance No. 2023-12 for the Fiscal Year Beginning July 1, 2023 and Ending June 30, 2024.
2. Appointment to Fill a Vacancy on The City of Baneberry Planning Commission
MEETING NOTICE
JEFFERSON COUNTY
REGIONAL PLANNING
COMMISSION
SEPTEMBER 26, 2023
A meeting of the Jefferson County Board of Zoning Appeals will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at the courthouse in Dandridge. The meeting of the Jefferson County Regional Planning Commission will immediately follow.
BZA AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Minutes
III. Citizen Input
IV. Variance request of 10’ on the front setback for the proposed garage and doublewide to be constructed and placed at 2246 Haag Store Road, Talbott by Wade and Colleen Pinson (017 Parcel 111.00)
V. Variance request on the lot size on the survey for the house located at the corner of Hinchey Hollow Road and Flat Gap Road, New Market by Flat Gap Baptist Church (map 045 a portion of parcel 038.00)
VI. Adjournment
PC AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Minutes
III. Citizen Input
IV. New Business
A. Final Plat Approval for a 3-lot subdivision off Lafayette Road and Dowling Lane, New Market by Elizabeth Collins (Map 065 Parcel 019.00 & 019.06)
B. Site Plan Review for Lakeside Getaway on Douglas, 1673 E. Highway 25/70, Dandridge by Jason & Trena Messer (Map 070 a portion of Parcel 011.00)
C. Revised Final Plat of Lake Haven- Phase 1 & 2 off Brightstone Way, Sevierville, by LandArt America, Inc. (Map 096 a portion of Parcel 002.00)
D. Discussion of the Land Use Plan / Possible Rezoning of Jefferson County (time permitting)
V. Other Business
VI. Adjournment
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Lakeway Area Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (LAMTPO) TAC will be having their Annual Meeting. Items to be discussed are:
1. Request for projects
2. Election of Officers
3. Discussion of Prospectus and Bylaws
4. Discussion of the Coordinated Public Transit-Human Services Transportation Plan
5. Discussion of Bus Stop and Transit Bus Bay Document
6. Discussion of the Transit Center Feasibility Study
7. Discussion of the 11E Corridor Study
8. Discussion of the SR160 Corridor Study
Information about the meeting can be obtained by contacting Rich DesGroseilliers at richd@mymorristown.com or at 423-581-6277, or can be viewed at www.lamtpo.com. The meeting will be on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Morristown Chamber of Commerce, 825 W. 1st N. St., Morristown, TN 37814.
All interested parties are invited to attend the meeting. It is the policy of LAMTPO not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability in operation of its programs, services, and activities.
El TAC de la Organización de Planificación del Transporte Metropolitano del Área de Lakeway (LAMTPO) tendrá su Reunión Anual. Los temas que se discutirán son:
1. Solicitud de proyectos
2. Elección de la Mesa
3. Discusión del prospecto y los estatutos
4. Discusión del Plan Coordinado de Transporte Público-Transporte de Servicios Humanos
5. Discusión del documento Bus Stop and Transit Bus Bay
6. Discusión del Estudio de Factibilidad del Centro de Tránsito
7. Discusión del estudio del corredor 11E
8. Discusión del estudio del corredor SR160
La información sobre la reunión se puede obtener contactando a Rich DesGroseilliers al richd@mymorristown.com o al 423-581-6277, o se puede ver en www.lamtpo.com. La reunión será el jueves 5 de octubre de 2023 a las 10:00 AM en la Cámara de Comercio de Morristown, 825 W 1st N St, Morristown, TN 37814.
Se invita a todas las partes interesadas a asistir a la reunión. Es política de LAMTPO no discriminar por motivos de raza, color, origen nacional, edad, sexo o discapacidad en la operación de sus programas, servicios y actividades.
Notice of Meeting
of the Budget Committee of
Jefferson County, Tennessee
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Budget Committee of Jefferson County, Tennessee (the “County”) will meet in regular, open, and public session at the Jefferson County, Tennessee Courthouse at 5:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, for the purpose of considering all matters as may be properly presented to it. If a member of the public desires to speak at the meeting, he or she may do so in the manner provided in the Commission’s public input policy. A copy of that policy is available online at www.jeffersoncountytennessee.gov. This notice is given pursuant to the provisions of Sections 8-44-101 to 8-44-106, inclusive, Tennessee Code Annotated.
John Neal Scarlett
Budget Committee Chairman
Notice of Meeting of the
Nominating Committee of
Jefferson County, Tennessee
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Nominating Committee of Jefferson County, Tennessee (the “County”) will meet in regular, open, and public session at the Jefferson County, Tennessee Courthouse in the Jury Room at 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, for the purpose of considering all matters as may be properly presented to it. If a member of the public desires to speak at the meeting, he or she may do so in the manner provided in the Commission’s public input policy. A copy of that policy is available online at www.jeffersoncountytennessee.gov. This notice is given pursuant to the provisions of Sections 8-44-101 to 8-44-106, inclusive, Tennessee Code Annotated.
Mark Potts, Mayor
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Lakeway Area Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (LAMTPO) Executive Board will be having its Annual Meeting. Items to be discussed are:
1. Request for projects
2. Election of Officers
3. Discussion of Prospectus and Bylaws
4. Discussion of the Coordinated Public Transit-Human Services Transportation Plan
5. Discussion of Bus Stop and Transit Bus Bay Document
6. Discussion of the Transit Center Feasibility Study
7. Discussion of the 11E Corridor Study
8. Discussion of the SR160 Corridor Study
Information about the meeting can be obtained by contacting Rich DesGroseilliers at richd@mymorristown.com or at 423-581-6277 or can be viewed at www.lamtpo.com. The meeting will be on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 9:00 AM at the City Hall Bldg., 112 City Center Dr., Jefferson City, TN 37760.
All interested parties are invited to attend the meeting. It is the policy of LAMTPO not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability in operation of its programs, services, and activities.
La Junta Ejecutiva de la Organización de Planificación del Transporte Metropolitano del Área de Lakeway (LAMTPO) tendrá su Reunión Anual. Los temas que se discutirán son:
1. Solicitud de proyectos
2. Elección de la Mesa
3. Discusión del prospecto y los estatutos
4. Discusión del Plan Coordinado de Transporte Público-Transporte de Servicios Humanos
5. Discusión del documento Bus Stop and Transit Bus Bay
6. Discusión del Estudio de Factibilidad del Centro de Tránsito
7. Discusión del estudio del corredor 11E
8. Discusión del estudio del corredor SR160
La información sobre la reunión se puede obtener contactando a Rich DesGroseilliers en richd@mymorristown.com o al 423-581-6277 o se puede ver en www.lamtpo.com. La reunión será el miércoles 11 de octubre de 2023 a las 9:00 AM en el City Hall Bldg, 112 City Center Dr. Jefferson City, TN 37760.
Se invita a todas las partes interesadas a asistir a la reunión. Es política de LAMTPO no discriminar por motivos de raza, color, origen nacional, edad, sexo o discapacidad en la operación de sus programas, servicios y actividades.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Jefferson County Beer Board will hear the following application for a permit to sell beer: Jordan Key on behalf of Jefferson County Festival Charities for a special event on-premises permit of an East Tennessee Craft Beer Tasting located at 295 W. Dumplin Valley Rd., Jefferson City, TN 37760. Said application will be heard at the Jefferson County Courthouse on Monday, October 16, 2023 immediately following the meeting of the Jefferson County Commission to begin at 6:30 P.M.
Frank C. Herndon
Jefferson County Clerk
PUBLIC NOTICE
A public sale will be held on the following vehicles:
VIN: 5GZCZ23D44S843950
OWNER: Cody Bull
VIN: 1GNDX03E74D104706
OWNER: Rebecca Smith
VIN: KNDJD733845200804
OWNER: Marenda K. Tweed
Sale date: Friday, September 29, 2023 @ 9 a.m., being sold by Cherokee Towing located at 931 N. Hwy. 92, Jefferson City, TN 37760.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
The following vehicle(s) will be auctioned by Paradise Pointe MHC LLC, 139 Colony Dr., Jefferson City, TN 37760 on October 2nd, 2023 at 11:00 AM to cover storage charges pursuant to TN Code, Section 55-16-106.
1987 CONS, VIN(s)# 04420804X
PUBLIC NOTICE
I, Anna Brown, am applying for vehicle title on a Nissan 2008 Altima Sedan, VIN: IN4BL21E88N487765 Any and all parties holding an interest in this vehicle please contact Anna Brown at 105 Golf View Blvd., Dandridge, TN 37725, by certified mail, return receipt requested, within ten (10) business days of this publication.
IN THE FAMILY COURT
OF WOOD COUNTY,
WEST VIRGINIA
IN RE THE ADOPTION AND
CHANGE OF NAME OF
L.R.A., a minor
D’RISEN SEAN DOUGLASS
Petitioner,
v.
STEVE ALEXANDER
Respondent.
CIVIL ACTION NO:
_CC54-2023-A57
LEGAL NOTICE
TO: STEVE ALEXANDER
The purpose of this proceeding is to adopt and change the name of L.R.A. An affidavit having been filed by the Petitioner setting forth that he has exercised due diligence in an effort to ascertain the address or location at which the Respondent resides, without success, notice is hereby given that D’Risen Sean Douglass has filed the above styled Petition for Adoption and change of name in the Family Court of Wood County, West Virginia.
You are hereby given notice that an Answer to said Petition for Adoption must be filled on or before November 5, 2023, or judgment by default may be taken against you. A copy of said Answer must be served upon Petitioner’s attorney, Ernest M. Douglass, 2503 Oak Street, Parkersburg, WV 26102.
A copy of said Petition for Adoption may be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her Office in the Wood County Judicial Building, One Government Square, Parkersburg, WV, or directly from counsel for Petitioner.
/S/ Celeste Ridgway
Celeste Ridgway, Circuit Clerk
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Vehicles Below Will Be Sold at Public Auction on September 15 at noon. Auction will be located at J Hooks Towing and Recovery, 840 W. Hwy. 25/70, Dandridge, TN 37725
2012 Toyota Camry
4T1BF1FK1CU527608
Patrick L. Keller
2019 Honda Accord
1HGCV1F33KA152679
Jonathan Rodriguez Diaz / Capital One Auto Finance
2004 Chevrolet Cavalier
1G1JC12F947244691
Lizzie Cogdill
2004 Dodge Caravan
2D4GP44L64R570735
Linda Britt
2005 Pontiac Sunfire
3G2JB12FX5S180095
Michael Walton / World Finance Corp
1998 Eagle Talon
4E3AK44Y8WE058772
Mysti Autumne Garland
2010 Honda Accord
5KBCP3F86AB015064
Jenna Bell
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage
ML32F3FJ4LHF06600
Damien Miller / Santander Consumer USA
2012 Ford Fusion
3FAHP0HA0CR276524
Donna Southerland / Credit Acceptance Corp.
2002 Infiniti G20
JNKCP11A42T501642
Heather Broyhill
2001 Toyota Avalon
4T1BF28B21U192049
Ronni Willis
2002 Ford Focus
3FAHP31302R138056
Brynda Purvis
2008 Chevrolet Impala
2G1WB58K381297491
Austin Macon
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara
JS3TD62VX14151615
James Danny Richey
2003 Ford Windstar
2FMDA52473BB86064
James Boles / Betty Hodges
2008 Acura TSX
JH4CL96838C020368
Joanna Patino
2005 Nissan Altima
1N4BL11D45C240283
Crystal Johnson
2002 Dodge Caravan
1B4GP24322B602171
Benjamin Sandoval
2004 Nissan 350Z
JN1AZ36A44T012137
Lucas Hibbard
2002 Saturn LS
1G8JW54R92Y518731
Jamie Garcia
2015 Kia Optima
5XXGM4A74FG375516
Earthern Lauderdale or Dawn Baipho Black / Ameri credit Financial Services
2006 Nissan Sentra
3N1AB61E59L667368
Chris Bolling / K&J Auto Sales
2004 Dodge Ram
1D7HU18N34J150493
Shelby Cox or Tiffany Strickler
2005 GMC Sierra
2GTEK13T451255287
John Devins / Mariner Finance LLC
