PUBLIC NOTICE
The regular scheduled meeting of the E-911 Board of Jefferson County will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Jefferson County Emergency Services Center 911 Conference Room, 581 W. Old AJ Hwy., New Market, TN 37820.
Justin Crowther
Director
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Dandridge Historic Planning Commission will meet in a regular session on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at the Dandridge Public Works/Police Department Building to review the following:
• DWMF (Tana Benson), E. Main St., Map 68N, Group C, Parcel 15, New fence surrounding the new pump station across from Town Hall; approval of fence design and type
The Dandridge Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in a regular session on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Dandridge Public Works/Police Department Building to review the following:
• Margie Bowan/John Thompson, 735 Garrett Road, Map 69H, Group A, Parcel 5, Approval of Accessory Building over 900 sq.ft. (1,500 sq.ft. requested)
There will be no regular meeting of the Dandridge Regional Planning Commission held for the month of September 2023 (9/12/23) due to no items being submitted for the agenda. The next regular monthly meeting will be October 10, 2023.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given to all residents of Jefferson County, Tennessee and to all persons interested, that the regular meeting of the Jefferson County Highway Commission will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM, at its office in the courthouse in Dandridge.
This notice is given pursuant to the provisions of section 8-4401 to 8-4406, inclusive, Tennessee Code Annotated.
This the 30th day of August, 2023.
Aaron Loy
Chairman
MEETING NOTICE
JEFFERSON COUNTY ANIMAL CONTROL OVERSIGHT BOARD
September 19, 2023
A meeting of the Jefferson County Animal Control Oversight Board will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Court Room in Dandridge.
Agenda
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Approval of Minutes
4. Appearance of Citizens (Citizens who wish to address the Board for items of concern that may or may not be on the agenda need to complete a “Citizen Input Form” and give it to the Chairman before the meeting is “Called to Order.”)
5. Companion Animal Rescue & Education (CARE) Open Needs
6. Other Business
7. Next Meeting
8. Adjourn
Notice of Meeting
of the Opioid Board of
Jefferson County, Tennessee
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Opioid Board of Jefferson County, Tennessee (the “County”) will meet in regular, open, and public session at the Jefferson County, Tennessee Courthouse at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, for the purpose of considering all matters as may be properly presented to it. If a member of the public desires to speak at the meeting, he or she may do so in the manner provided in the Commission’s public input policy. A copy of that policy is available online at www.jeffersoncountytennessee.gov. This notice is given pursuant to the provisions of Sections 8-44-101 to 8-44-106, inclusive, Tennessee Code Annotated.
Mark Potts, Mayor
PUBLIC NOTICE
Man needs title to 2005 Club Car Precedent. VIN: PQ0505-478224. Anyone having interest in said golf cart, contact Andy Hunt at (315) 868-2118.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Vehicles Below Will Be Sold at Public Auction on September 15 at noon. Auction will be located at J Hooks Towing and Recovery, 840 W. Hwy. 25/70, Dandridge, TN 37725
2012 Toyota Camry
4T1BF1FK1CU527608
Patrick L. Keller
2019 Honda Accord
1HGCV1F33KA152679
Jonathan Rodriguez Diaz / Capital One Auto Finance
2004 Chevrolet Cavalier
1G1JC12F947244691
Lizzie Cogdill
2004 Dodge Caravan
2D4GP44L64R570735
Linda Britt
2005 Pontiac Sunfire
3G2JB12FX5S180095
Michael Walton / World Finance Corp
1998 Eagle Talon
4E3AK44Y8WE058772
Mysti Autumne Garland
2010 Honda Accord
5KBCP3F86AB015064
Jenna Bell
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage
ML32F3FJ4LHF06600
Damien Miller / Santander Consumer USA
2012 Ford Fusion
3FAHP0HA0CR276524
Donna Southerland / Credit Acceptance Corp.
2002 Infiniti G20
JNKCP11A42T501642
Heather Broyhill
2001 Toyota Avalon
4T1BF28B21U192049
Ronni Willis
2002 Ford Focus
3FAHP31302R138056
Brynda Purvis
2008 Chevrolet Impala
2G1WB58K381297491
Austin Macon
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara
JS3TD62VX14151615
James Danny Richey
2003 Ford Windstar
2FMDA52473BB86064
James Boles / Betty Hodges
2008 Acura TSX
JH4CL96838C020368
Joanna Patino
2005 Nissan Altima
1N4BL11D45C240283
Crystal Johnson
2002 Dodge Caravan
1B4GP24322B602171
Benjamin Sandoval
2004 Nissan 350Z
JN1AZ36A44T012137
Lucas Hibbard
2002 Saturn LS
1G8JW54R92Y518731
Jamie Garcia
2015 Kia Optima
5XXGM4A74FG375516
Earthern Lauderdale or Dawn Baipho Black / Ameri credit Financial Services
2006 Nissan Sentra
3N1AB61E59L667368
Chris Bolling / K&J Auto Sales
2004 Dodge Ram
1D7HU18N34J150493
Shelby Cox or Tiffany Strickler
2005 GMC Sierra
2GTEK13T451255287
John Devins / Mariner Finance LLC
**Sale Postponed
until October 26, 2023**
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, Aaron K Miller executed a Deed of Trust to Arnold M Weiss, Esq, Trustee for the benefit of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on November 22, 2011 and recorded on December 1, 2011 in Book 1104, Page 48, Instrument No. 11007361 in the Office of the Register of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2018 G-CTT (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, was originally scheduled for sale on August 24, 2023, at 1:00 pm and has been postponed to October 26, 2023 at 1:00PM at the Jefferson County Court House, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, TN:
Situated in the Eighth (8th) Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee, and being all of Lot 1 of the Aaron Miller Property, as the same appears on the plat of record in Map Cabinet M, Slide 133, in the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee, to which specific map reference is hereby made for a more particular description.
Subject to easements, notations, setbacks, restrictions and right of ways as shown on the map of record in Map Cabinet M, Slide 133, in the said Register’s Office.
Subject to all matters as shown/stated/referenced as described in IB Book 872, Page 14 and WD Book 399, Page 13, in said Register’s Office.
Being a portion of the same property conveyed to Aaron K. Miller, unmarried by Warranty Deed from Billy Worsham and wife, Wendy Worsham, dated May 7, 2007, of record in Instrument Book 872, Page 14, in the Register’s Office for Sevier County, Tennessee.
Street Address: 2485 McGaha Hollow Road, Dandridge, TN 37725
Parcel Number: 97-35.02-000-0
Current Owner: Aaron K. Miller
Other Interested Party(ies):
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any deed of trust; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
McMichael Taylor Gray LLC
Substitute Trustee
3550 Engineering Drive
Suite 260
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Office: 404-474-7149
Fax: 404-745-8121
MTG File No.: TN2023-00219
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Joyce Matthews McGill
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of August, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Joyce Matthews McGill deceased, who died on 30th day of August, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Joyce Matthews McGill are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 1st day of August, 2023.
Ricky Helton
Executor
Joyce Matthews McGill,
Deceased
Donald J. Farinato, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Reid C. Lawson
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of August, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Reid C. Lawson deceased, who died on 13th day of June, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Reid C. Lawson are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 2nd day of August, 2023.
Donna D. Custer
Executrix
Reid C. Lawson, Deceased
Douglas R. Beier, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of David Gene Whisman
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of August, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of David Gene Whisman deceased, who died on 20th day of June, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against David Gene Whisman are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 4th day of August, 2023.
Jeffrey Alan Whisman
Executor
David Gene Whisman,
Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Carolyn A. Combs
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of August, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Carolyn A. Combs deceased, who died on 1st day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Carolyn A. Combs are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 4th day of August, 2023.
Archie G. Tuggle
Executor
Carolyn A. Combs, Deceased
Hans N. Faust, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Rachel E. Mutter
Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of August, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Rachel E. Mutter deceased, who died on 21st day of June, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Rachel E. Mutter are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 7th day of August, 2023.
Marvin Mutter
Administrator
Personal Representative
Rachel E. Mutter, Deceased
N. Craig Strand, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Joseph Heinrich Dietz
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of August, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Joseph Heinrich Dietz deceased, who died on 8th day of May, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Joseph Heinrich Dietz are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 8th day of August, 2023.
Diane Dietz
Executrix
Joseph Heinrich Dietz,
Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Betty Joann Hazelwood
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of August, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Betty Joann Hazelwood deceased, who died on 14th day of May, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Betty Joann Hazelwood are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 9th day of August, 2023.
Teddy D. Hazelwood
Executor
Betty Joann Hazelwood,
Deceased
C. Douglas Berryhill, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Ronald Dewey Elswick
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of August, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Ronald Dewey Elswick deceased, who died on 10th day of May, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Ronald Dewey Elswick are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 9th day of August, 2023.
Bryan Elswick
Administrator
Personal Representative
Ronald Dewey Elswick,
Deceased
J. Derreck Whitson, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Charles Vernon Haire, Sr.
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of August, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Charles Vernon Haire, Sr. deceased, who died on 8th day of July, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Charles Vernon Haire, Sr. are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 9th day of August, 2023.
Christina Haire (Mayes)
Executrix
Charles Vernon Haire, Sr.,
Deceased
Jason S. Randolph, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Stephen Aaron Campbell
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of August, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Stephen Aaron Campbell deceased, who died on 8th day of November, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Stephen Aaron Campbell are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 14th day of August, 2023.
Olga L. Campbell
Executrix
Stephen Aaron Campbell,
Deceased
Jeffery S. Greene, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Christine Etters
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of August, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Christine Etters deceased, who died on 22nd day of July, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Christine Etters are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 14th day of August, 2023.
Emery Etters
Executor
Christine Etters, Deceased
Matt E. Miller, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Warren Davidson
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of August, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Warren Davidson deceased, who died on 6th day of May, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Warren Davidson are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 14th day of August, 2023.
Flora Ann Anderson
Executrix
Warren Davidson, Deceased
Adam J. Carr, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Mildred Faulkner
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of August, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Mildred Faulkner deceased, who died on 13th day of June, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Mildred Faulkner are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 15th day of August, 2023.
Dale Faulkner Linthicum
Executor
Mildred Faulkner, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
