NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
The Board of Directors for Jefferson Park at Dandridge will meet on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at the facility.
NOTICE OF
GRAND JURY MEETING
It is the duty of the grand jurors to investigate any public offense which they may know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county.
Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated Section 40-12-104. The foreperson in this county is presently David Davenport.
“The Grand Jury will next meet on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.”
FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE
WHEREAS, on the 8th day of October, 2019, Roger Simpkins, and wife Gina Simpkins, by Deed of Trust of record in Record Book 1498, Page 144, bearing instrument number 19007472, in the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee, conveyed to Colonial Title Group as Trustee. Whereas Trustee was conveyed to KIZER & BLACK, ATTORNEYS, PLLC as Successor Trustee on the 10th day of August 2022 and recorded in Record Book 1709, page 694 for the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of the Note to Real Estate Investment Group, LLC, in the Register’s Office for Blount County, Tennessee in the amount of One-Hundred-Twenty Thousand Three-Hundred Thirty-Four Dollars and 56/100 Cents ($120,334.56); and
WHEREAS, default has been made in payment of said Note and Real Estate Investment Group, LLC, being the true and lawful owner and holder of said Note has declared the entire amount of said Note immediately due and payable pursuant to the terms of said Note and Deed of Trust securing the same; and
WHEREAS, the parties in interest to said foreclosure are as follows:
1. Roger Simpkins, 1826 Clover Brook Drive, Jefferson City, TN 37760.
2. Gina Simpkins, 1826 Clover Brook Drive, Jefferson City, TN 37760.
3. Broadway Carpets, Inc., 930 N. Broadway St, Knoxville, TN 37917.
4. Paul Rowan, 546 Douglas Dam Rd., Kodak, TN 37764
5. William Henderson III, 908 55th St., Oakland, CA 94608
6. All occupants of 557 Kearney Road, New Market, TN 37820
NOW, THEREFORE, the undersigned will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder in cash in hand in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse, 214 W. Main St., Dandridge, TN 37725, on the 16th day of December 2022, at 10:00 a.m. or at a time announced on that date by the Substitute Trustee without further written notice or publication.
Said property to be sold subject to any and all unpaid real property taxes and in bar of the right and equity of redemption, homestead, dower, and all other rights and exemptions of every kind to the highest bidder for cash (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the lawful owner and holder thereof is the successful purchaser).
The real estate to be sold is located at 557 Kearney Road, New Market, TN 37820, Jefferson County, Tax ID: Control Map 033, Parcel 139.02 and is more particularly described as follows:
SITUATE in the Seventh (7th) Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee and Being Lot 2R2, Resubdivision of Tracts 2&3 of Sam McGhee Estate, as shown by plat of record in Plat Cabinet M, Slide 1136, Register’s Office, Jefferson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is here made for a more particular description.
SUBJECT to all matters noted and depicted on plats of record in Plat Cabinet E, Slide 162 and Cabinet M, Slide 1136, Register’s Office, Jefferson County, Tennessee, including but not limited to roadways, rights of way, easements, setbacks, utilities, Health Department limitations and regulations, restrictions, etc.
SUBJECT to an electric services line as shown by survey dated July 12, 2000 and plat of record in Plat Cabinet E, Slide 162, Register’s Office, Jefferson County, Tennessee.
Being the same property conveyed to Roger Simpkins and Gina Simpkins, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed dated 8th day of October, 2019, and being of record in Deed Book 1498, Page 142, in the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee.
Tax Map No. 033, Parcel No. 139.02
THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION IS THE SAME AS THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD, NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THIS 16 day of November, 2022.
SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE:
KIZER & BLACK, ATTORNEYS, PLLC,
By: Ryan W. Goddard
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Lola Ilean (Kinkead) Woods
Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of October, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Lola Ilean (Kinkead) Woods deceased, who died on 27th day of October, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Lola Ilean (Kinkead) Woods are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 5th day of October, 2022.
Michael Woods
Executor
Lola Ilean (Kinkead) Woods, Deceased
Richard N. Swanson, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Sandy A. Askins
Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of October, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Sandy A. Askins deceased, who died on 18th day of June, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Sandy A. Askins are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 7th day of October, 2022.
Julie Y. John
Executrix
Sandy A. Askins, Deceased
James N. Point, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of James Douglas Link
Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of October, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of James Douglas Link deceased, who died on 5th day of August, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against James Douglas Link are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 7th day of October, 2022.
Lauren Link Gass
Executrix
James Douglas Link, Deceased
Anna C. Penland, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Doris H. Witt
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of October, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Doris H. Witt deceased, who died on 25th day of August, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Doris H. Witt are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 17th day of October, 2022.
Kimberly W. Garrett
Executrix
Doris H. Witt, Deceased
Ben T. Norris, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Kathy Lynne Baysinger Williamson
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Kathy Lynne Baysinger Williamson deceased, who died on 8th day of August, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Kathy Lynne Baysinger Williamson are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 20th day of October, 2022.
Mildred Hill
Executrix
Kathy Lynne Baysinger Williamson,
Deceased
P. Richard Talley, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Timothy Craig Cureton
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of October, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Timothy Craig Cureton deceased, who died on 16th day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Timothy Craig Cureton are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 24th day of October, 2022.
Jennifer Cansler
Executrix
Timothy Craig Cureton,
Deceased
Randall T. Noe, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Mayford Jett
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of October, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Mayford Jett deceased, who died on 5th day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Mayford Jett are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 24th day of October, 2022.
Fonda Jett White
Executrix
Mayford Jett, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Agnes Jones
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of October, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Agnes Jones deceased, who died on 24th day of September, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Agnes Jones are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 26th day of October, 2022.
Geraldine Jones
Executrix
Agnes Jones, Deceased
Randall F. Crossing, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Alice Anne Collins
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of October, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Alice Anne Collins deceased, who died on 19th day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Alice Anne Collins are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 28th day of October, 2022.
Letitia Collins Singleton
Executrix
Alice Anne Collins, Deceased
William O. Foutch, Jr., Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Audrey June Belcher
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of October, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Audrey June Belcher deceased, who died on 21st day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Audrey June Belcher are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 28th day of October, 2022.
Greg Belcher
Administrator
Personal Representative
Audrey June Belcher, Deceased
Jason S. Randolph, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for the Jefferson County Nursing Home Boiler Replacement Project shall be received as follows:
OWNER: Jefferson County Nursing Home
LOCATION: 914 Industrial Park Road, Dandridge, TN 37725
TIME: 2:00 PM ET; Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud and the Contract awarded as soon thereafter as practicable. Bidders must use the bid envelope cover sheet provided in the project manual and include their Full Name, Address, and Tennessee Contractor’s License Number.
Bidders must obtain Plans, Specifications and Contract Documents from Engineering Services Group Inc. 900 East Hill Avenue, Suite 350, Knoxville, TN 37915 Telephone: (865) 522-0393. A plan deposit of $250 is required to obtain the Contract Documents, and the full amount of the deposit is refundable to unsuccessful bidders.
A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. local time. The meeting will be held at the Jefferson County Nursing Home, 914 Industrial Park Road, Dandridge, TN 37725. Bidders must have a representative present at the mandatory pre-bid meeting for their bids to be considered. Subcontractors are encouraged to attend but not required.
All Bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by the “CONTRACTOR’S LICENSING ACT OF 1976,” and as passed by the 89th General Assembly of the State of Tennessee. Furthermore, the Contractor should have the necessary licensing classifications as listed in Rules of Tennessee Board for Licensing General Contractors-Chapter 0680-1.
Each Bid must be accompanied by a certified check or by a Bidder’s Bond executed by the Bidder and a surety company licensed to do business in the State of Tennessee, in the sum of five percent (5%) of the amount of the Bid.
The successful Bidder will be required to execute an acceptable performance and payment bond in the amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract price prior to the execution of the contract.
Jefferson County Nursing Home reserves the right to waive any informality in or to reject any or all bids and to accept the bid deemed most favorable to the interest of the owner.
Questions regarding this bid request shall be directed, in writing via e-mail, to Engineering Services Group Inc. (rwhillock@esg1989.com). All technical questions will be addressed by written addendum issued by the engineer.
IN THE CHANCERY COURT
FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE
CISCO DOCKERY
VS. NO. 21-CV-130
BRENDA CODY, LOUISE CODY, KIMBERLY CODY SHROPSHIRE, MICHAEL E GRAY AND LISA DOCKERY ROBERTS
LAND SALE NOTICE
In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Dandridge, Tennessee, made on the 29th day of August, 2022, in the above-styled cause, I will, on SATURDAY, the 17th day of December, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. AT THE OLD HISTORIC COURTHOUSE IN DANDRIDGE, TENNESSEE, sell to the highest and best bidder the property described in said decree. Said property being located in the Eighth Civil District of Jefferson County and consisting of a tract of land lying on the West side of Old Highway 411, containing 9.43 acres, more or less, as shown on survey of Eddy R. Garrett, RLS #1544, dated 8/16/22 and described as follows:
Situate in Civil District No. Eight (8) of Jefferson County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows:
BEGINNING at a highway monument on the southern margin of the Highway 411 rightof-way said monument being located South 12° 37’ 49” East 312.57 feet from the intersection of Highway 411 and Upper Rinehart Road and 90.99 feet southwest from the approximate centerline of Upper Rinehart Road, and running thence with a curve to the left (A=162.35 feet; R=361.37 feet; 0=25° 44’ 27.40”; B=South 38° 11’ 16” East; C=160.99 feet; T=82.57 feet) to a½ inch iron pin located 51.24 feet southwest from the approximate centerline of Upper Rinehart Road; thence South 23° 41’ 31” East 83.13 feet to a highway monument; thence South 43° 30’ 47” East 9.10 feet to a highway monument; thence South 10° 27’ 37” West 12.24 feet to a highway monument, corner to Dennis and Lisa McGaha (W.D. Book 716, Page 84); thence with the Dennis and Lisa McGaha line, South 14° 52’ 15” West 277.25 feet to a½ inch iron pin, corner to Dennis and Lisa McGaha (W.D. Book 1444, Page 451); thence with the Dennis and Lisa McGaha line, South 14° 09’ 34” West 183.14 feet to a ½ inch iron pin, corner to William C. Wise (Inst. Book 142, Page 683); thence with the William C. Wise line, four courses as follows: South 11 ° 38’ 28” West 164.22 feet to a 5 inch black gum; South 17° 09’ 30” West 88.42 feet to a ½ inch iron pin; South 09° 36’ 36” West 58. 70 feet to a flat bar; and South 09° 36’ 36” West 15.14 feet to a point on the northern margin of the Old Highway 411 right-of-way; thence with said highway right-of-way margin, 5 courses as follows: a curve to the left (A=90.01 feet; R=135.27 feet; 0=38° 07’ 23.1 O”; B=South 61 ° 05’ 57” West; C=88.36 feet; T=46.74 feet); South 42° 02’ 16” West 15.54 feet; a curve to the left (A=146.40 feet; R=372.56 feet; 0=22° 30’ 53.62”; B=South 30° 46’ 49” West; C=145.46 feet; T=74.16 feet); South 19° 31’ 22” West 236.91 feet; and a curve to the right (A=60.56° ; R=429.05 feet; 0=08° 05’ 12.90”; B=South 23° 33’ 58” West; C=60.51 feet; T=30.33 feet) to a ½ inch iron pin on the western margin of Old Highway 411, corner to Anthony Todd Gray (W.D. Book 505, Page 93); thence with the Anthony Todd Gray line, North 75° 23’ 17” West 124.22 feet to a½ inch iron pin; thence North 58° 39’ 26” West 157.07 feet to a pipe, corner to Martha Gray (W.D. Book 325, Page 113), and in the line of Diane M. Alley (W.D. Book 1209, Page 671); thence with the Diane M. Alley line, four courses as follows: North 04 ° 48’ 08” West 83.92 feet to a 20 inch pine; North 01 ° 53’ 40” East 92.54 feet to a 24 inch oak; North 06° 05’ 23” East 204.14 feet to a wood post; and North 05° 59’ 26” East 40.51 feet to a ½ inch iron pin, corner to Vanessa Faye Farnsworth (W.D. Book 1439, Page 348); thence with the Vanessa Faye Farnsworth line, five courses as follows: North 05° 34’ 54” East 42.39 feet to a½ inch iron pin; North 08° 06’ 51” East 112.27 feet to a pipe; South 56° 48’ 47” East 386.94 feet to a 5/8 inch iron pin; North 04° 06’ 08” East 193.83 feet to a 5/8 inch iron pin; and North 02° 55’ 12” East 759.09 feet to a ½ inch iron pin on the southern margin of the Highway 411 rightof-way; thence with said highway right-of-way margin, North 83° 26’ 25” East 153.19 feet to the point of Beginning, containing 9.43 acres, more or less, as shown on plat of survey by Eddy R. Garrett, Tennessee RLS #1544, dated August 16, 2022.
Being the remainder of the premises conveyed to Cisco Dockery and wife, Ida Bell Dockery by deed from Vina Strange Hensley and husband, Darius Henley, dated August 10, 1953, of record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee in Warranty Deed Book 106, at page 413. Being also the remainder of the premises conveyed to Cisco Dockery and wife, Ida Dockery by deed from Dallas Maxwell and wife, Hallie Maxwell, dated November 16, 1953, of record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee in Warranty Deed Book 108, at Page 140.
The said Cisco Dockery died on September 30, 1979 leaving his wife, Ida Bell Dockery, a/k/a Ida Dockery, as surviving tenant by the entirety.
The said Ida Bell Dockery died intestate and unmarried on June 15, 1989, survived by her children, Brenda Cody, Cisco Dockery, George Alfred Dockery, Jennings L. Dockery, and Martha Ethel Dockery Templin as her heirs at law.
The said Martha Ethel Dockery Templin died intestate on September 8, 2004, survived by her husband, Merle Templin as her sole heir at law. The said Merle Templin died testate on September 22, 2014, and his Last Will and Testament was duly admitted to probate in the Probate Division of the Chancery Court of Cocke County, Tennessee in Will Book 26 , at Page 363. By the terms of said Will, his onefifth (115th) undivided interest in the above described premises was devised to his nephew, Michael E. Gray.
The said Jennings L. Dockery died intestate and unmarried on May 14, 2011, survived by his daughter, Lisa Dockery Roberts, as his sole heir at law.
The said George Alfred Dockery died intestate on February 21, 2018, survived by his wife, Louise Dockery, and daughter, Kimberly Dockery Shrophsire, as his heirs at law.
BEING DESIGNATED AS PARCEL NO. 12.00 ON MAP #092, in the Assessor’s Office for Jefferson
County, Tennessee.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: (unimproved real estate – no address assigned )
Subject to all matters shown, noted, depicted on plats of record in Plat Cabinet G, Slide 167, Plat Cabinet M, Slide 280 and Plat Cabinet M, Slide 627, aforesaid Register’s Office. Subject to the right of way of Old Highway 411, New Hwy 411 and Upper Rhinehart Road.
A copy of the recent survey is available for inspection at the Office of the Clerk & Master for
Jefferson County, TN.
TERMS OF SALE
The property will be sold on terms of 10% down the day of sale with the balance due within 30 days of the Order confirming the sale. The bidding will be held open for ten (10) days after the sale for anyone wishing to increase the bid by a minimum of 10%. The purchaser shall have the privilege of paying the entire purchase price should he/she desire to do so, without penalty. All taxes currently due and payable will be paid from the proceeds of the sale. The purchaser will assume the taxes for 2023.
Issued this 1st day of November, 2022.
Nancy C. Humbard,
Special Commissioner
Ben W Hooper, III
Attorney for Plaintiff
