The Jefferson County Patriots 14U baseball team won the Dick’s Sporting Goods Knox Region Slugger Series over the weekend. From left in the front row are Tanner McMahan, Lucas Havely, Cole Woolard, Cole Osborne, Caleb Franklin, Ethan Stout and Ryan Smith. From left in the back row are coach Mark Woolard, Cainan Fawbush, Jacob Shrader, coach Danny Osborne, Kaleb Williams, Carson Hopson, coaches Danny Shrader and DJ Stout. Not pictured are coach Jim Franklin, Carter Ingle and Micah Hurdle. – SUBMITTED
The Jefferson County Patriots 14U travel baseball team brought home another championship over the weekend, winning the 2021 Dick’s Sporting Goods Knox Region Slugger Series.
Going 3-1 for the weekend, the 14U Patriots battled through four close games to prevail as champs. Carson Hopson and Cole Osborne led the offense, as both totaled 8 hits and 7 runs batted in. Lucas Havely recorded 4 hits and 6 RBIs.
