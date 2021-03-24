Jefferson County’s Zach Allison, seated center, signed to continue his education and football career at Alderson Broaddus University. Seated with Zach, from left, are his mom Kimberly Breeden and dad Matthew Allison. Standing, from left, are stepdad Robert Breeden, JCHS head coach Spencer Riley, JCHS assistant coaches Trevor Denton, Tucker Williams and Yogi Kinder and JCHS principal Randy Rogers. – J.D. VAUGHN | THE STANDARD BANNER
Zach Allison never allowed a size disadvantage to faze him.
His motor always kept going, and now it’s taken him to the collegiate level. Allison held a ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate his college decision, as he signed to further his studies and football career at Alderson Broaddus University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.