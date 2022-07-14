ALCOA - Taking on their biggest event to date of the season, the Jefferson City Swim Club Barracudas notched six medalist spots and a top-half finish in team rankings at the annual Smoky Mountain Invitational over the weekend.
The annual event is a two-day event, split up due to the number of teams that come out to compete. This year 26 clubs came out and took part in the weekend showcase. Of them, the Barracudas finished 12th as a team to round out their stay at the Springbrook Pool.
