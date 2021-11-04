Basketball season is set to tip-off tonight in Jefferson County, with Middle 8 Conference basketball getting underway to start next week.
Tonight, Rush Strong opens its 2021-22 campaign as it hosts Pigeon Forge at 6 p.m. The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen will also be in action on Tuesday, Nov. 5, when they host Eagleton in a second non-area battle to start the year.
The county’s three Middle 8 teams will tip off the season on Monday. Jefferson Middle will be the lone home team as it hosts Lincoln Heights.
Maury Middle’s girls’ basketball team will be in a rematch of last season’s tournament semifinals, as it travels to face the defending champions at East Ridge. White Pine will also be on the road to take on Meadowview. All three of those contests are slated for 6 p.m. starts.
