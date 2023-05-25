From humble beginnings to championship contenders, the Jefferson County Patriot Anglers continued to raise the bar in the latter half of May.
In a recent stop in Fort Loudon, as part of the Tennessee Bass Nation South East Trail Championship, the Patriot Anglers had three pairings finish near the top of the field. One of the finishes locked up a season-long championship race.
