Carson-Newman head men’s basketball Chuck Benson has announced the signing of Sevierville’s John Zhao as the lone member of the 2021-22 recruiting class.
A 6-4, 180-pound guard who played for Ken Wright at Sevier County High School. Zhao was a member of the 2020 All-District and All-Tournament teams. He helped the Smoky Bears to a pair of district tournament titles as well as a regional and sub-state title in 2019.
