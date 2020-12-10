JEFFERSON CITY – Carson-Newman men’s basketball has postponed its final four games in 2020 – contests v. UVA Wise (Dec. 5), at Mars Hill (Dec. 10), v. Limestone (Dec. 12) and v. Anderson (Dec. 16) due to Covid-19 management requirements within the South Atlantic Conference.
Reschedule dates for the games with Mars Hill, Limestone and Anderson will be announced in the future. The contest with UVA Wise was added in the last seven days and will revert to a SAC game at the Prior Convocation Center on February 10.
