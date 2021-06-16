ROCK HILL, S.C. – The South Atlantic Conference Athletic Trainers Committee has selected the Carson-Newman athletic training staff as the 2020-21 Athletic Training Staff of the Year.
Led by Director of Sports Medicine Mike Van Bruggen, the Eagle athletic training staff features nine certified athletic trainers: Becky Cate, Brwyan Campbell, Nick Bianco, Kelly Brock, Nathan Sommers, Dan Harrison, Lacie Geisel, Kelsey Roy and Maria Mueller. They provide medical coverage for Carson-Newman’s 21 intercollegiate athletic teams. They also served as the host trainers for the 2021 SAC Baseball Championship and the NCAA Women’s Basketball Southeast Regional.
