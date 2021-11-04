JEFFERSON CITY - On a rainy Homecoming weekend, the Carson-Newman Eagles used a pair of second-half goals from Tim Vercelli and Harry Whitehead to knock off No. 11 Limestone, 2-0, to earn their 11th SAC regular season championship on Saturday.
“We knew Limestone was going to be a tough team with a lot of good players,” said head men’s soccer coach Stephen Lyons. “The conditions were tough for both sides and we played some good football despite the surface. We got opportunities and pounced on them and the guys on the bench and even the guys that didn’t even get to play kept the energy up all night.”
After recording six shots in the first half of the contest, the Eagles’ finally broke through in the 49th minute to go up 1-0 early thanks to a goal by Vercelli off an assist from Yannick Kranz.
“Tim had another big goal against Wingate,” Lyons said. “So we know when he gets open he’s dangerous in the final third. He offers us a lot on both sides of the ball and his work rate is really good.”
Carson-Newman extended its lead in the 71st minute when Thaylan Sila found Whitehead off a corner kick with a perfect pass to swell the Eagle lead to 2-0.
“Even when Thay doesn’t get goals, he’s able to create space for the players,” Lyons said. “He’ll create assists for other players, as well. His movement and his ability to drive other players and commit them to the task is very good and he pushes others.”
Limestone had its best chance of the night in the 77th minute, after Kranz fouled Jacob Hancock in the box to set up a penalty kick for the Saints. Bram Kaarsgaren used his 6-foot 7 frame to stop a speeding shot to keep the Saints off the board and preserve the shutout.
“Bram’s save was a huge moment,” Lyons said. “That could’ve been a momentum shifter but he was strong in net for us.”
For the second match in a row, Kaarsgaren recorded six saves. His 51 saves this season rank fifth in the SAC. Kaarsgaren is now recording a save percentage of .797, first in the SAC.
The win secures Carson-Newman’s first back-to-back regular season championship since the 2008-10 teams won three-straight titles. Carson-Newman secured its third consecutive one-seed in the SAC Tournament, meaning the Eagles will host a SAC Quarterfinal on the banks of Mossy Creek on Saturday, Nov. 6.
