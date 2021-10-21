C-N’s Resende falls in semis of ITA Cup tournament

Ana Carla Resende, shown in action last spring, proved she is one of the top D-2 women’s tennis players in the country, reaching the semifinals Saturday in the ITA Cup tournament in Rome, Georgia. – STANDARD BANNER FILE PHOTO
ROME, GA – Carson-Newman’s Ana Carla Resende reached the semifinals of the 2021 ITA Cup before falling to top-ranked Deniz Khazan of Barry College, 6-1, 6-2.
Khazan was not only the Cup’s top seed, but the number one women’s singles player in Division II. She ended up winning the tournament, defeating Nika Kozar from Nova-Southeastern in the finals, 6-0, 6-0.
