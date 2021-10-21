ROCK HILL, S.C. – After scoring four goals this past week, Carson-Newman’s Thaylan Silva has garnered South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors.
The honor, announced Tuesday, is the first for the senior in his C-N career.
Updated: October 21, 2021 @ 9:44 pm
