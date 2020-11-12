JEFFERSON CITY – In its first home meet of the 2020 campaign, the Carson-Newman swimming team defeated the Milligan Buffaloes by a combined team score of 381-141 Saturday afternoon. The men won 192-70 while the women came away with a 189-71 triumph.
Among many of the bright spots for the Eagles Saturday was freshman Chase Rayment, whose time in the 50 yd-backstroke to start off the 200-yd medley relay was good enough for fifth in program history, surpassing new assistant coach Ben Young’s time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.