INDIANAPOLIS — In a poll heavily slanted towards the South Atlantic Conference, Carson-Newman saw its name sitting in seventh in the first round of NCAA regional rankings, the guideline for the NCAA Tournament, released on Wednesday.
The top eight teams make the NCAA Division II Playoffs with an automatic qualifier coming from the South Atlantic Conference, the Peach Belt Conference and Conference Carolinas. The No. 1 team in the region will host the eight teams for three straight days from Dec. 2-4. The winner of the region will advance to the NCAA National Championships from Dec. 9-11 in Tampa, Fla.
