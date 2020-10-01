JEFFERSON CITY - Carson-Newman, the reigning NCAA Southeast Region Champions, completed its volleyball recruiting class recently, bringing in five freshman and two junior college transfers.
From last season’s South Atlantic Conference and region championship roster, Coach Ashley Tiernan must replace six seniors, including starters Morgan Ballard, a three-time all-region selection, and Marnie Streeter, a three-time All-SAC selection.
