KNOXVILLE - There was no relenting out of the CAK Lady Warriors in Thursday’s district semifinals.
The top seed of District 1 in Division II-A continually put the pressure on a Lakeway Christian group that entered the night on a brief surge, sending the Lions to the consolation match of Saturday’s slate with a 90-32 decision.
