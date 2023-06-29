Luis Castillo came to Lakeway Christian Academy as a highly-touted talent that would be a driving force in the Lions’ lineup.
He backed up that belief in his only season in an LCA varsity uniform, and was recognized for his efforts last week. Castillo was named a member of the 2023 Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s All-State team for Division II, Class A, putting an exclamation point on a stellar senior season.
