JEFFERSON CITY - Carson-Newman’s men’s basketball team has added a non-conference contest with UVA Wise on December 5 and rescheduled games against Anderson and Mars Hill.
Meanwhile, Carson-Newman’s women’s basketball team has shifted it’s makeup date against Anderson. The Lady Eagles and Trojans were originally scheduled to play November 28 and backed that contest up to December 19. However, subsequent postponments due to CoVID-19 around the rest of the league left an opening for both teams on December 9. Carson-Newman’s women’s basketball team and Anderson will meet inside Holt Fieldhouse that day at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.