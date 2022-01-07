FILE — Jefferson County's Madison Cline hits a shot off the tee during a match at Smoky Mountain Country Club in Newport, Tenn. Cline was named the JCHS school winner for the Heisman High School Scholarship, adding to her list of accolades from her senior season.
Madison Cline’s golf career at Jefferson County certainly will rank among some of the best to come through the program. But, before the calendar shifted to 2022, she earned one of the highest accolades a high school athlete can receive for her tireless work beyond the links.
Cline was named Jefferson County’s school winner for the annual Heisman High School Scholarship, which put her in contention for additional honors at the state and national level that the scholarship awards to high school winners around the nation on a yearly basis.
