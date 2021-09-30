Cline qualifies for state golf tourney

GREENEVILLE - Madison Cline stamped her ticket to the State Golf Tournament Monday, shooting a one-over par 72 in the Region 1-AAA Golf Tournament.
Cline tied with Tennessee High’s Madeline Simcox for the lowest individual round, forcing the two girls into a playoff to determine medalist honors. After three holes, Simcox emerged as the winner, officially moving Cline to second place.
