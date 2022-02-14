Jefferson County's Madison Cline (center) is joined by her family and coach during her signing day ceremony on Friday. Pictured above from left to right are JCHS golf coach Bryson Jurek, George Cline, Madison Cline, Elizabeth Cline and Garrett Cline.
Dennis Barker Jr.
Madison Cline (center) signs her letter of intent to Carson-Newman while joined by her family and high school golf coach.
DANDRIDGE - When Madison Cline left the Sevieville Golf Club after earning a state championship bid to finish her senior season, she was unsure of what her future would be in the sport she loves.
On Friday that was cleared up as the Jefferson County High School golf standout officially signed to continue competing in the sport she loves with nearby Carson-Newman University beginning next season.
