WADDINGTON, N.Y. - Caron-Newman’s Eagle Anglers placed two duos in the top-50 at the 2021 College Bass National Championship. Juniors Ben Cully and Hayden Gaddis lead the scoring for the Eagle Anglers.
“Only the top 125 teams in the nation qualified for this event,” C-N coach Hunter Sales said. ”So just being here was a huge accomplishment. Even so, the whole team represented very well.”
