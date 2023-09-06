White Pine’s defense has proven week-after-week to be a problem.
After three consecutive weeks of holding opponents to a single score, the unit secured its first shutout of the season in a 14-0 victory over East Ridge on Tuesday night.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds light and variable..
Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 6, 2023 @ 12:01 pm
White Pine’s defense has proven week-after-week to be a problem.
After three consecutive weeks of holding opponents to a single score, the unit secured its first shutout of the season in a 14-0 victory over East Ridge on Tuesday night.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.