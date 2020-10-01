Former Jefferson County High soccer standout Mattie Dollar has been named the Southern States Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
Dollar, a sophomore goal keeper for Dalton State College’s womens’ soccer team, made four saves and allowed only one goal in a 2-1 victory in a non-conference win September 26 over Middle Georgia State. It was the Roadrunners’ first match of the season.
