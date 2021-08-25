Carson-Newman coach Mike Mincey announced the addition of Dusty Nickles to his coaching staff Friday afternoon, joining Tatum Burstrom on the three-person crew that will guide the Lady Eagles into action for the 2021-22 season.
The Jefferson County native has been coaching youth and high school basketball for over a decade most recently as the head assistant at Lakeway Christian Academy under Curtis Staples. He was the head coach of a TN Trotters 16U exposure team during the spring and summer sessions.
