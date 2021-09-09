MORRISTOWN - Quarterback Jackson Long threw for two touchdowns, and Stephen Adame ran for 109 yards to power Jefferson Middle to a 32-12 win over West View Tuesday night, keeping the Elks (4-0) undefeated in Middle 8 Conference play.
Long connected with Caden Phipps on a 42-yard pass play for one of the TDs, and hit Brad Houston from two yards out for the other score. Long also rushed for a touchdown, and gained 25 yards on seven carries.
