JEFFERSON CITY – For 56 minutes, Carson-Newman and Mars Hill battled to a near stalemate.
However, the Lions – regionally ranked and tied for first in the SAC – scored four times in the final four minutes of the second quarter to flip a 17-7 C-N lead into a 35-17 MHU halftime advantage. Mars Hill would stiff arm the Eagles for a 49-23 final score in the second half.
“I’m proud of their energy and the way they came out,” Carson-Newman head football coach Mike Clowney said. “The guys were enthusiastic. They were ready to play and our coaches did a good job of getting them ready to play. We felt like we had pretty good control of the football game. We created some opportunities for ourselves and we got some stops. It was exactly the start you want a game to play out for the first 27 minutes.”
A firework-filled first half was dominated by Carson-Newman (0-8, 0-6 SAC) for the first 26 minutes, before Mars Hill (7-2, 5-1 SAC) took a halftime lead thanks to a crazy final four minutes.
Mars Hill grabbed the opening lead after C-N went three and out on its first possession. The Lions marched down the field on a 12-play, 78-yard drive that bled 6:23 off the clock. Ty Snelson snatched a 20-yard wheel route to cap the drive and put MHU in front.
Carson-Newman responded immediately. A run-heavy drive was finished by Jelan Pearson with a three-yard touchdown run.
After a MHU punt, C-N’s offense got back on track. EJ Davis rolled into the end zone on a broken play. Davis reversed field and shed a couple tackles on the way to a 27-yard touchdown run that gave Carson-Newman a 14-7 lead.
The Eagles capitalized with a Christian Erwin 32-yard field goal that put the Eagles up 17-7 with 11:30 to play in the second after Mars Hill went three and out on its next offensive possession.
The Lions answered in wild fashion, putting together a nine-play, 75-yard drive that Joraye Morrison finished off with a two-yard touchdown run to cut the Eagles’ lead down to three.
C-N returned the ensuing kickoff down to the 27, but after three straight incompletions settled for a 45-yard Erwin field goal that narrowly missed wide left. The next play, Jimmy Uruza nailed Snelson on a 76-yard post to give MHU the lead.
Shortly after, Lamarcus Brown tossed a pick-six to Ty Rankin for his seventh INT of the year to give MHU a two-score lead.
The Lions recovered an onside kick to get one more score before the halftime break. Uruza lobbed a throw-back tight end screen to Beau DeBerry to set the halftime margin at 35-17.
“It came down to three plays,” Clowney said. “We can put our finger on all three. There’s the long pass to the tight end, the pick six and then I got greedy on the kickoff return and made them re-kick, they do an onside kick and get it. Our message at halftime was to go make those three plays.”
The Lions scored on two short fields in the second half, set up by a pick and a 50-yard punt return. Chris Roberts and Lee Parker tallied rushing touchdowns of one and 17 yards in length, respectively.
JJ Lewis rounded out the scoring for C-N on the final play with a 29-yard touchdown catch to set the final margin at 49-23 in favor of Mars Hill.
The Lions snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Eagles and 15-game losing streak to Carson-Newman in Jefferson City. It marked Mars Hill’s first win at Carson-Newman since a 17-14 decision in 1989.
Carson-Newman tallied season highs for total offense (316) and rushing yards (186) against a Mars Hill defense that was giving up a league-best 57 yards per game on the ground. The Eagles did it running behind an offensive line missing four starters.
“Everyday we come to practice having to get ready to play,” Clowney said. “We don’t know when the opportunity is going to come. I was proud of Jaiden (Picardi) and those guys for being available and working their butts off. He saw the field against a quality opponent and played major snaps. He took his chance today.”
Troy Dendy led C-N on the ground with 67 yards on 21 touches. Pearson added 51 yards on nine carries and a score. Davis rounded out the three leading rushers with 34 yards and a score.
“They did a good job mixing the ball up,” Clowney said. “We felt like we had some things that we could move inside and run the ball. We had some backs who did a good job keeping their feet moving to move the chains. The big thing for us there is the confidence. If we get the confidence to know we can move the chains, we can score and hopefully never stop.”
Lewis caught three passes for 69 yards to go with his 29-yard touchdown catch. Gorel Soumare also snatched three passes for 32 yards.
Alonzo Houston turned in another double-digit tackle performance to lead the defense with 11 stops. Cam Ellis turned in eight tackles to go along with this first pick for Carson-Newman.
Urzua led the MHU attack completing 15-of-25 passes for 224 yards and three scores. Snelson was the main benefactor of the passing game, hauling in four passes for 121 yards and two scores.
Roberts led the ground game for the Lions with 12 carries for 74 yards.
Carson-Newman wraps up the home portion of its schedule Saturday against Limestone. Kickoff with the Saints is set for 1 p.m.
