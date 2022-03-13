LCA T/F

Pictured are the members of the 2022 Lakeway Christian Academy high school track & field team. From left to right are (front) Tristan Dooley, Jadyn Cotner, Lexi Swann, Gracelynn Decker, Peyton Brooks, Jaida Richards, Codi Sparks, Grace Dooley, Abby Crutchley, (back) head coach Emily Terrell, Seth Stokes, Ryan Ball, Cooper Cox, Ben Carroll, Parker Minor, Palmer McGuffin, Sloan Brooks, Juan Guillen and assistant coach Jordan Noe. Not pictured are; Taka Wilson, Noah Harned, Landon Lacy, Chloe Braswell, Olivia Rouse, Juliana Stutzman, Hailey Underwood, Brocke Winstead, and assistant coaches Chad Cox and Bruce Fowler.

 Submitted Photo

WHITE PINE - Going into year two, the Lakeway Christian track & field program is elated to see continued growth coming into the 2022 season.

Although just six events occupy the calendar for the year, the program is continuing to show progress under the leadership of new first-year head coach Emily Terrell.

