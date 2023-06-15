With three traveling across the eastern border over the weekend, Cade Harvey returned with some hardware.
Participating in the Non Resident Sub Junior category of the North Carolina ATA State Shoot, Harvey shot personal bests in two days to earn a pair of runner-up spots for the weekend, and won the Hall of Fame Handicap event.
