WHITE PINE - Lakeway Christian Schools has announced that Coach Steve Haywood has resigned as Head Football Coach.
Lakeway Christian Academy Head Football Coach Steve Haywood announced on January 14, 2022, that he would be stepping down from his position. Haywood was hired by Lakeway Christian Academy in 2021. He compiled a 4-7 record, with a playoff appearance in Lakeway Christian’s first season of Division II-A football competition with the TSSAA.
