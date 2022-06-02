Jefferson County’s Cheyenne Hewitt (front, center) is joined by her family and coaches during her signing day ceremony at Jefferson County High School. Hewitt is moving on to join the Carson-Newman University dance team beginning next semester. Pictured above from left to right are; (front) Zaidita Hewitt, Cheyenne Hewitt, JCHS dance assistant Jessica Tarr, (back) Tony Hewitt and JCHS dance head coach Veronica Whitton.
Jefferson County’s Laken Snelling (front, center) is joined by her family and coaches during her signing day ceremony at Jefferson County High School. Snelling is moving on to join the University of Kentucky’s STUNT team beginning next semester. Pictured above from left to right are; (front) Michelle Snelling, Laken Snelling, Terry Snelling, (back) Brittany McLane, JCHS cheer head coach Inge Brimer, Rebekah Chair and JCHS assistant cheer coach Anne Herndon.
Dennis Barker Jr.
