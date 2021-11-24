Pictured above are the Maury Hornets, who won the 2021 Boys’ Tommy Bettis Classic at Maury Middle School the last week in October. Pictured from left-to-right are (front) Isaiah Kirk, Bryson Morrissette, Landon McBride, Deacon Taylor, (back) Luke Messer, Mason Henderson, Grant Arnold, Zach Bolton, Shawn Jackson and Brody Carr.
DANDRIDGE — The Maury Middle Hornets have been on a roll to start conference play in the Middle 8, but before league play opened up they started the year with a title in the annual Tommy Bettis Classic.
Winning all four games over the course of the weekend, the Hornets topped all three of their county counterparts to claim the preseason title on their home floor. The defeated Jefferson, 59-20, to complete the perfect weekend and bring in the season’s first piece of hardware.
