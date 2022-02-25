DANDRIDGE - Opportunities to play at the next level aren’t just given. They have to be earned with a drive and passion others aren’t willing to match.

On Thursday Jackson Hughes’ efforts paid off as he realized one of his greatest dreams by signing his letter of intent to join the Emory & Henry men’s soccer program to continue his career in a sport that’s long been a passion of his.

