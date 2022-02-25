Jefferson County's Jackson Hughes (front-center) is joined by his family and coaches during his signing day ceremony on Thursday. Pictured above from left-to-right are (front) Adam Hughes, Jackson Hughes, Deanna Hughes, (back) JCHS head coach Shawn Way and private training coach Zinyor Babiker.
Dennis Barker Jr.
Jackson Hughes signs his letter of intent as his family and coaches look on during his signing day ceremony on Thursday at Jefferson County High School.
DANDRIDGE - Opportunities to play at the next level aren’t just given. They have to be earned with a drive and passion others aren’t willing to match.
On Thursday Jackson Hughes’ efforts paid off as he realized one of his greatest dreams by signing his letter of intent to join the Emory & Henry men’s soccer program to continue his career in a sport that’s long been a passion of his.
