\Of the three Division II-A Miss Basketball finalists, two play for Lakeway Christian Academy.
High school basketball coaches and media statewide selected Jordaynia Ivie and Maggie Vick as finalists for the coveted award.
The seniors have played pivotal roles in Lakeway’s success, both this season and its 2019-20 NACA national championship campaign.
“They’re both just unselfish kids. I think that’s first and foremost, kids with good hearts,” LCA coach Randy Coffman said. “Both of them have come from different journeys, but they’ve both had adversity thrown at them early in their careers. To see them both come through shining at the end, it’s really a fulfilling feeling as a coach.”
Upon her finalist selection, Ivie had averaged 15.2 points per game, which included a 40% clip from 3-point range. In addition, she came in average 3.8 steals and 5.1 rebounds per contest.
Vick came close to averaging a double-double, posting 13.2 points and 8 boards per game while also grabbing 1 steal and 1.2 blocks a game.
The Miss Basketball award will be presented prior to the Division II-A state championship game awards presentation.
