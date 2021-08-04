KNOXVILLE — The Jefferson City Swim Club ended its 2021 campaign last weekend in the Greater Knoxville Area Interclub Swimming Association meet at the University of Tennessee.
With 369 points, the Barracudas placed 16th out of 31 participating teams. Knoxville Racquet Club scored 2,059.50 points as a team to win the event. The second-place Village Green Gators scored 1,568 while the Green Meadow Swim Team finished third with 1,534.50.
