From four finishing in the top three of their divisions, to seven total earning top 10 marks for the weekend, the JCHS wrestling team came away with much to show for after its trip to the annual Brawl in the Hall Tournament.
Jefferson County had two boys and two girls finish top three in their divisions for the tournament. Gabbie Newton won her division, and Mackenzie Shoemaker finished third. Newton entered a five-wrestler bracket and secured a pin in each match to take the top spot.
