KINGSPORT — Nic Ravnborg and Blaise Donahoo couldn’t have finished their Jefferson County golf careers more equally.
Both shot 39 on their front nine and 38 on the back, finishing with 77 in Monday’s Region 1 Large Schools Tournament at Ridgefields Country Club. Ethan Daniels shot 36 on his front nine and led JCHS with 74. Trent Daniels improved by six strokes on his back nine, shooting 40 to finish at 86 and round out the Patriots’ team score of 314.
