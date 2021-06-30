The Larry Williams trophy will spend at least some time at Jefferson County High School this year.
For the eighth time in the last 11 years, JCHS finished at the top of the Inter Mountain Athletic Conference All-Sports Award standings.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 30, 2021 @ 10:13 pm
The Larry Williams trophy will spend at least some time at Jefferson County High School this year.
For the eighth time in the last 11 years, JCHS finished at the top of the Inter Mountain Athletic Conference All-Sports Award standings.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.