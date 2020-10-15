GRAY — Jefferson County’s cross country teams battled some of the region’s top teams in Saturday’s Trailblazer Invitational at Daniel Boone.
The JCHS boys placed ninth out of 17 teams, posting a team score of 218. Lucas Bales crossed the finish line in 18:07.5 to place 19th overall. Matt Bales (48th, 19:11.3), Michael Johnson (52nd, 19:22.3), Conner Shrader (65th, 19:41.1) and John Bales (67th, 19:52.9) made up the Patriots’ team score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.