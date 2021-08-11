Jefferson County High School will be using GoFan for its ticket platform this year. Each Monday of a JCHS home football game week, fans can follow this process to purchase tickets. Access www.gofan.co or download the GoFan iOS app and search Jefferson County High School (Dandridge, Tenn.). Football Tickets will be $8 and can be purchased in advance through the web page.
Other home sporting event tickets at JCHS can be purchased through this platform on the day of that event. Prices for these other contests will vary.
