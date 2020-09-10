Jefferson County goal keeper Adriana Rehg goes up to make a save on a corner kick during first-half action Tuesday at home against Knox West. Rehg had 10 saves, but the Lady Patriots lost, 1-0. – DALE GENTRY | THE STANDARD BANNER
A putback off a missed shot in the 68th minute broke a scoreless tie, sending Knoxville West to a 1-0 win over Jefferson County Tuesday night, in the region opener for the Lady Patriots.
JCHS outshot the Lady Rebels in the first half, and their young defense played well as the two teams battled to a 0-0 draw after one half. The game-winning goal came after Jefferson County goal keeper Adriana Rehg slipped while going up to defend a shot. The ball bounced off her chest, and a West player was able to slip it by her before she could recover.
