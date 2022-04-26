SEVIERVILLE - Both Jefferson County and Sevier County made it clear from the start of the season they would be the two teams to decide the district in 2022.
Neither could take the crown for themselves, though. After splitting all four games with two wins apiece throughout the year, the Patriots and Smoky Bears each earned a share of the regular season league championship after their final two-day series of the season.
After withstanding Sevier County for a 7-6 win on Monday, the Smoky Bears returned the favor with a 2-0 win on Tuesday to complete the 2-2 split of the season series with the Patriots.
“It’s still awesome to get a share of the district,” JCHS coach Zach Reese said. “Obviously we wanted it to ourselves, but there’s still plenty more to play for. I think we’ve proven we’re the two best teams by far in the district. We expect to see them again, and soon.”
The district champion would earn the right to host the upcoming District 2-4A Tournament. As Jefferson County (19-9, 10-2 District 2-4A) and Sevier County split the top spot, that decision came down to a tiebreaker.
Coming into the game the Patriots owned the tiebreaker that was determined by run differential in the series, which they held by one run. With Tuesday’s result, SCHS overtook the tiebreaker and earned the right to host the first leg of the postseason.
“This was a good time to make the point to them that literally every run matters,” Reese said. “We’ve played each other four times and went 2-2. We won by two the first time, they came back and won by two the next time. Then yesterday we win by one, they get us by two today.
“It’s just crazy how equally matched we are, and that’s shown in our games all year. To go through all the mess and still have it all come down to a one-run difference … That just goes to show that this time of year every single run matters.”
Kaleb Townsend had a perfect game going into the seventh for the Smoky Bears. He gave up a walk and a single with one out in the top of the last to give Jefferson County a fighting chance.
Townsend struck out the next batter with runners on first and second. Reese put both runners in motion on a two-strike count, with the lead-off runner getting nabbed at third for the final out.
“Credit (Townsend). He threw a great game,” Reese said. “We just weren’t good offensively. We knew what he was going to give us with his breaking ball. We just didn’t adjust to it, and that’s something we’ve been fighting all year. It’s all about our approach.”
The first four innings played out as a pitching duel between the top two programs in the league.
While Townsend was perfect, Beau Revord had allowed runners on. But like he had most of his innings on the bump throughout the year, he worked his way out of situations to keep Sevier County scoreless.
Going into the fifth the Smoky Bears had put six on with a pair of base knocks. In the first they had a runner on third with no outs and Revord stranded him.
“A team like that is eventually going to capitalize on those situations,” Reese said. “All year he’s lived off of being able to walk a guy or give up a lead-off hit and get out of it. A team like (Sevier County), you keep doing that they’re going to get you at some point.”
Sevier County scored the go-ahead run on a two-out single after reaching on a lead-off error. The second run got across on a bases-loaded walk.
Revord gave the Patriots their first base runner of the game after wearing a pitch in a one-out plate appearance. Drew Potts immediately followed with a single to kill both the perfect game and no-hitter in consecutive at-bats for Townsend.
“It sucks to do it tonight, but this can be a good lesson for the guys,” Reese said. “Maybe they realize now how narrow of a margin for error we have. Can’t expect to play perfect. There’s no such thing in baseball. But the areas we can clean up, we have to.”
Jefferson County has three games left on the schedule before getting into tournament play. It’ll play Greeneville twice over the next five days, and host Union County on Friday.
While the grip on the regular season district title didn’t hold, Reese and the Patriots will use the next three outings to get prepared for the all-important postseason and go after the tournament title.
“Our guys know from the day they walk on campus that all I care about is our tournament success,” Reese said. “Do I want to win every game? Of course I do. But high school baseball is a postseason game. Don’t matter if you have 20 wins or just two. What matters is what you do starting next week in the district tournament.”
The Patriots will be on the road at Greeneville on Thursday, and host the Greene Devils at home on Monday. All three of their final regular season games start at 5:30 p.m.
